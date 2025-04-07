The 20 most important Jaguars ever made

It’s divided opinions and shown the company is not shying away from bold decisions, which is something it has done plenty of in the past.

As we await the first all-new electric cars from Jaguar, in this story we look at the most important cars in Jaguar’s history to date. It includes everything from seductive sports cars to mainstream saloons, supercars to SUVs and, yes, even an EV.

Many of these cars have split opinions and gone on to become defining models in Jaguar’s story. Here’s our pick, arranged in chronological order: