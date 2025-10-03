An old-fashioned hardback book often still beats the internet, doesn’t it? When you can get hold of one. Right now, there’s one, in a package with my name on it, stuck somewhere between a second-hand bookshop in Portland, Oregon, and the UK: the only published biography – that I can find – of Thomas Midgley Jr.

Once a figure of celebrated repute, Midgley is now just the answer to an increasingly obscure pub quiz question. He was primarily responsible for mixing lead with petrol in the 1920s; and then, in one of the 20th-century’s most environmentally ruinous encores, for putting chlorofluorocarbons in refrigerators and air-conditioning systems in the 1930s. Imagine having both on your CV – and still making president of the American Chemical Society.

I’ve been particularly interested lately in the circumstances and context that gave rise to two of the most infamous chemical innovations of the past 100 years or so. Might there be parallels with those surrounding research into battery technology and synthetic fuels right now?

Could the car be due another Midgley moment? Well, having reflected a bit on the subject, I’m relieved to have concluded that no, probably not.

The pressures on electric vehicles – specifically in terms of battery technology, energy density and cost – seem, at first, to be comparable to those that gave rise to leaded petrol. The world has long forgotten what an obstacle to progress irregular combustion – engine knock – once was. The once burning issue prevented petrol engines from being small, powerful, efficient or reliable.

According to an article written by Mark Bernstein, Midgley experimented with more than 100 fuel additives in total. Iodine worked quite well. Aniline even better. But tetraethyl lead worked best of all – and that meant it could be dosed in petrol both efficiently and cheaply.

When ‘ethyl’ petrol appeared on US forecourts in 1923, it added only three cents to the cost of a gallon. It allowed petrol engines to run smoothly and reliably at then unprecedented compression ratios, and from there on out, not least with its impact on aircraft (fun fact: avgas aircraft fuel still widely has tetraethyl lead in it), it helped to shape the history of the 20th century.