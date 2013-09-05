Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review

8

The fifth-generation Volkswagen Polo has junior Golf looks – but should you buy one over a used Fiesta?

Find Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review deals
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Used car deals
From £1,189
Sell your car
84% get more money with
Powered by

The Polo of 2009-2017 was a landmark model for Volkswagen because this was the one where it finally cracked the supermini code.

Today, this fifth-generation Polo can be had for as little as £1500 – a bargain, especially when you consider this was the car that eclipsed the hitherto pre-eminent Ford Fiesta in so many of the ways that really matter in everyday use.

Four generations of Polo had arrived between 1975 and 2009, and all had fallen short on performance, refinement, style and fun.

So Volkswagen and its then design boss, Walter de Silva, sought to change this by injecting the Mk5 Polo with added ‘Golf-ness’.

As a result, the Polo looked just like a shrunken Golf, with a hint of Scirocco to give it a sharper front end – and, crucially, the little VW also carried over all of the Golf’s positive attributes, which helped make it a class leader at the time.

A switch to the PQ25 platform – which also underpinned the Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza – meant the Mk5 Polo arrived with a new chassis, suspension and suite of engines.

But while it was well mannered and easy to drive, it didn’t drum up the level of dynamic fun offered by the Fiesta or Mazda 2. It was too grown-up for that… 

In fact, when we first drove the Mk5, it felt more like a junior Golf than a sprightly supermini, complete with a pliant ride and fine composure for such a small car.

Its broad engine line-up contained a mix of petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) three- and four-cylinder engines.

Advertisement
Back to top

We would ignore the early, rather sluggish triples and go for the superb 103bhp 1.2-litre petrol turbo four-pot for its real-world 50mpg potential, torque and smoothness, making it ideal for both urban jaunts and motorway cruises.

Related Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 reviews

The TSI became a three-cylinder in 2014 but remains a solid used buy for its economy – and you can have one with either 89bhp or 108bhp.

A used oil-burner might seem a little crude in 2024, but the real-world economy of the Polo’s diesel line-up is impressive.

You will need to drive it long distances to avoid any DPF-related issues, though, and they do sound a little rough at idle. Avoid the clattery 1.2 TDI and opt for the smoother 1.4 TDI BlueMotion, with its 70-80mpg economy.

The Mk5 Polo was refined inside and had a generous level of standard equipment, so it felt far more upmarket than the contemporary Fiesta and Citroën C3.

That said, steer clear of the more austere S and S A/C models. Instead, pick an SE model, with its alloy wheels and electric rear windows, or the even posher SE L, which had leather-finished cabin trim and smarter 17in wheels.

A 2014 facelift freshened the Polo’s look – and we would recommend paying the extra dosh for a post-2014 example, with its sharper-looking bumpers and headlights.

Being 54mm longer and 32mm wider than its predecessor, the Mk5 had the space and practicality to go with its premium interior.

In fact, the Polo trumped the Fiesta for accommodation in the back, thanks to impressive, adult-grade quantities of rear head and leg room.

Refined, practical and efficient, the fifth-generation Polo remains a supermini triumph today. And given that you can have one for as little as £1500, it makes more sense than a used Ford Fiesta.

 

Advertisement

RELIABILITY

Is the Volkswagen Polo reliable?

Overall, the Volkswagen Polo is a reasonably reliable car, but it did have a number of recalls throughout it's lifetime – and didn't fair particularly well in What Car?'s reliabilty survery. 

In a class of 28 cars, the Polo finished in 18th place, with many owners experiencing issues with the air-con, engine start-stop system and infotainment screen. Rivals like the Ford Fiesta, Skoda Fabia and Honda Jazz were all judged to be more reliable. 

As a brand, Volkswagen finished in 22nd place out of 32 manufacturers, although an overall score of 90.2% isn’t bad.

Ultimately, the Polo is still a solid used buy, and as a second car for short trips, or for your eldest sprog to learn to drive in, it should serve you well. Volkswagen is also an established brand in the UK, which means parts are readily available from both main dealers and independent specialists. 

Engine: A blocked diesel particulate filter can affect all TDI models because it doesn’t clear itself on short journeys around town.

Be sure to take any prospective purchase on a long test drive and up to motorway speeds and to check it doesn’t go into limp mode. The same goes for the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, which is also prone to clogging up.

The 1.2 TSI has a timing chain instead of a belt and it needs to be changed every four years or 40,000 miles. If the typically smooth-running TSI sounds rough at idle, this could be an early sign of coil pack failure – and replacements are the only fix. 

Air conditioningThe air-con’s condensers and radiators can leak, resulting in a loss of pressure. Be sure to test the air-con to make sure you get a nice blast of cool air because it’s an expensive fix.

Body: Many Polos are used by first-time drivers so inspect the bumpers, wings, doors and wheels closely.

Windows: Check that the electric windows wind up at a normal pace as the Polo is prone to collecting dirt and debris in the window mechanism, which slows the process down.

Wipers: A rare issue, but the fragile pipes that feed the washer fluid to the jets can perish. Give the screen a few squirts to check all is well.

Airbags: They can deploy as a result of an incorrect signal from the accelerator sensor. Check with a VW dealer if the car is affected especially if it’s a 2014 model.

An owner’s view

Chloe Aitchison: “I bought my 2015 Polo 1.2 TSI back in 2017 and have loved owning it ever since. I like how easy it is to drive and it makes the perfect runaround, especially in town. It’s comfortable too, so I’m happy driving it on long journeys. I’ve had to pay for a few expensive repairs, including new condensers for the air-con and new suspension arms. While it has at times been costly to maintain, I don’t think I’ll be swapping into anything else any time soon. I love it as it’s small, economical and fun to drive.”

Also worth knowing

The 1.2-litre TDI and later 1.4-litre TDI BlueMotion are ultra-frugal and come with free road tax. And it’s only £20 a year if you go for a car with the 1.0-litre triple.

The Polo excels for safety provision and the 2009 car achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The post-2014 model gained even more safety kit, including emergency braking, post-collision braking and a driver fatigue monitor.

The Polo GTI was powered by a 177bhp 1.4-litre turbocharged and supercharged four-pot. This was swapped for a more robust 189bhp 1.8-litre TSI unit that could be had with a manual gearbox, unlike the DSG-only earlier car.

DESIGN & STYLING

Volkswagen Polo rear

There were few surprises with the mk5 Volkswagen Polo. The first discovery that ran true to form is that it is was larger than the model it replaced, groowing by 54mm in length and 32mm in width, and was just 15mm shorter than the Mk2 Golf.

The Polo's styling drew heavily on existing Volkswagen products, but it was the wide, short grille linking the headlights that was most familiar. 

Although the fifth-generation Polo used a different platform from its predecessor (we’d seen the PQ25 before on the Seat Ibiza), there was little in the suspension set-up that differed from the norm.

At the front there were MacPherson struts and at the rear a torsion beam with trailing arms. 

Wheel size ranged from 14 to 17 inches. The entry-level S trim had steel wheels. Match and SE trims got 15-inch alloys of different designs, while SEL trim came with 16-inch alloys which could be upgraded to the largest 17-inch design.

The simple, narrow headlights and the flat grille that linked them identify the VW family face, a design that was first seen on the Scirocco.

Below the main bumper unit there was a second air inlet, and below this a forward-reaching spoiler (body coloured on all spec levels) that helped to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

A rear spoiler integrated into the tailgate was standard across the Polo range and, as with the Volkswagen Golf, the tailgate extended right down to the bumper.

The tops of the tail-lights were linked with those at the front of the car by a styling line running the length of the Polo. Viewed from behind, the rear lights looked rather large and dominated the styling. 

The door mirrors (body-coloured on mid-spec levels and above) generated 20 per cent less air resistance than those of the previous model, but their noticeably smaller size restricted the field of vision.

INTERIOR

Volkswagen Polo interior

The extent to which the Volkswagen Polo’s interior impresses depended on how you prioritised style and substance.

In terms of space, ergonomics and construction, it was difficult not to be hugely impressed.

There was a good range of seat adjustment for the driver (including height adjustment on all trim levels), good pedal placing and reach and rake-adjustable steering. Height adjustment was also standard for the front passenger on mid-level specification and above.

Rear-seat occupants had more space than you would find in a Ford Ford Fiesta and access was good through the wide door openings of three-door cars.

While the boot was slightly smaller than those of its rivals (280 litres versus 295 and 292 litres in the Fiesta and Seat Seat Ibiza respectively), the Polo was still a flexible, spacious supermini.

It was also, for the most part, impressively well made, featuring, for example, a slush-moulded dash with fit and finish levels not far off those found in the Golf.

All was not perfect, though; with the handbrake applied it was possible to see below the surface trim level to the metal below. The bigger problem for the Polo was that some buyers may be put off by a cabin design so restrained that it’s almost dour.

Overall, it couldn't match the visual interest that could be found in a Kia Rio or a Ford Fiesta. 

Match and Beats specifications were aimed at a younger market and as such had a touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, while the latter came with a 300W stereo system. Even so, the Polo was rather conservative.

If you ventured further up the trim levels or dipped into the options catalogue it was possible to fit the Polo with impressively grown-up equipment.

S trimmed Polo's got a 5.0in touchscreen infotainment system with DAB, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, electric front windows and central locking.

S A/C, meanwhile, came with (you guessed it) air conditioning, while Match models got a 6.5in touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors.

Beats trim features a 300W Beats audio system, decals and colour scheme and the addition of smartphone integration, while the mid-range SEL models got LED headlights, while the R-Line trim boasted a sporty bodykit, sports seats and 'race' inspired upholstery.

Bluemotion or BlueGT models were tipped towards the econ-conscious buyers, with the former including a styling pack, low rolling resistance tyres and cruise control, while the latter had sports suspension, a twin exhaust system and an electronic differential system.

Topping the range was the Polo GTI, which got 17in alloys, 15mm lowered suspension, an aggressive bodykit, GTI badging and decals and a locking electronic differential.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Volkswagen Polo side profile

When the mk5 Polo landed most mainstream supermini ranges – Fiesta and Corsa included – started with entry-level models that offered around 60bhp. 

The Polo buyer, however, could have a 69bhp 1.2-litre three-pot that was mechanically identical to the 59bhp unit and which, theoretically at least, offered the same fuel economy.

Nonetheless, the bald performance figures for the 69bhp Polo weren't great. The car’s three-cylinder engine, even if worked as hard as possible, was only capable of pulling what was a relatively light car from rest to 60mph in 14.2sec.

For the segment it was competitive, but not exactly impressive. Thankfully the peppy, 103bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged four-pot engine proved to be the answer.

The early 1.4-litre diesel in the BlueMotion made strong case for itself, too. In spite of pedestrian performance, it was claimed to achieve a combined 80.7mpg and a CO2 figure of 91g/km.

The deisel SE could manage 70mpg according to the official figures, but it missed out on a free tax disc. The 1.4-litre turbocharged and supercharged GTI, with a 0-62mph time of less than 7.0sec, were swift and fun, if a little short of high-revving excitement.

Volkswagen also added Active Cylinder Management (ACM) to the Polo, which promised diesel-like efficiency from its petrol powerplants.

Starring in the BlueGT model, the technology featured on the 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A pair of electronic actuators above the cams on the middle two cylinders controlled the movement of the valves and fuel injection.

Between 1400 and 4000rpm and torque loads of between 18 and 74lb ft the valve operation and injection process on those middle cylinders were shut down, effectively turning the engine into a 700cc twin for improved efficiency, most notably in city driving and at constant motorway speeds.

Moreover, when more performance was needed, the BlueGT was more than able to deliver. With 138bhp and a fat wad of torque, it took just 7.9sec to hit 62mph and could reach 131mph.

When we first drove the mk5 Polo with this engine, we found the 1.4-litre turbo to be an eager and refined powerplant, even though it lacked a bit of character.

The Polo’s five-speed manual gearbox was light making it a pleasure to row up through the gears. 

The brakes, which were ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear in most cases, delivered sufficient stopping power, and the Polo’s lightness and limited pace meant that they didn't want for stopping power, even after heavy use.

RIDE & HANDLING

Volkswagen Polo cornering

The handling of this car was as staid as the cabin: a lack of feedback, amusement and light-hearted spirit was always a long-standing trait for Volkwagen's supermini and the mk5 was no different. 

Instead of verve and sparkle, the Polo felt more like a ‘junior Volkswagen Golf’. Just as with the interior, this was a car that exuded maturity rather than zip and zeal. So, it will come as no surpise that it rode well. 

That was partly down to the immodest height of the tyre sidewalls on many versions, and partly down to the damping, which was set towards the softer end of the supermini scale.

At all road speeds the Polo was a comfortable cruiser. Around town it nonchalantly shrugged off minor surface imperfections, while on a poorly surfaced B-road it's cabin remained well isolated.

It felt softer than the Ibiza and had similar pliancy to a Skoda Fabia, both of which also adopted the VW Group’s PQ25 small-car platform.

Body control could have been better but, for all the chassis’ softness, it seldom got out of hand. As a result, however, fun was not really high on the agenda.

The overall softness and lack of precision wasn’t helped by an electrically assisted power steering system that was, while just sufficiently accurate, devoid of messages or a consistent weighting.

The BlueGT and GTI models ought to have rebalanced the Polo’s priorities on interactivity and fun, but in fact neither really did: they were just grippier, quicker, firmer facsimilies of the ordinary models.

The lowered BlueMotion, running on its stiff eco tyres and lower ride height, traded ride quality for improved economy, with the exchange most noticeable around town. Ride comfort wasn’t the best on the GTI either, although it was better than many other hot hatches.

Its biggest problem was the anaesthetised steering and unchecked body roll; a Fiesta ST this was not.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Volkswagen Polo

What was so surprsing about the mk5 Polo was how well-eqipped it was across the board. 

An electronic stability control system, traction control and side airbags were standard on all models, while all bar the bottom S model got alloy wheels and an MP3 connection.

Air-con was pretty prevalent across the range, too. An automatic gearbox was available on the 1.4-litre petrol, but an excellent DSG dual-clutch automatic could be had with the GTI. It was also an option on the BlueGT and the 1.0-litre TSI.

The 1.4-litre diesel BlueMotion, with CO2 emissions of just 91g/km, was a tempting buy for company car users, being one of the better eco superminis. 

The official average fuel economy of 80.7mpg was mightily impressive, too – although 70mpg was more likely in the real world. Even the standard 1.4 diesel without the BlueMotion’s clever bits got close to a real-world 60mpg figure. 

The BlueGT, with its ACM technology, requires similar consideration: its 62.7mpg and 107g/km were certainly commendable.

With the exception of the 1.4-litre models and the GTI (with its turbocharged and supercharged 1.4), all Polos claimed an average economy figure of more than 50mpg.

The standard 1.4 averaged 47.9mpg, a figure that was impressively matched by the GTI.

Resale values have long been a Polo strong suit – and they’re in high-demand in the used market. 

Expect to pay around £1500 to £5000 for a early model. Later post-facelift cars will set you back a little more, but it's worth paying the extra dosh for its sharper-looking bumpers and headlights and solid equipment roster. 

VERDICT

Volkswagen Polo rear quarter

In the main, the fifth-gen Polo was a polished, mature-feeling, spacious supermini. 

To drive, it was a little dry: despite being a composed and unflappable car, it offered little motive flavour. 

The Ford Fiesta was far more likely to put a smile on your face, as was the Mazda 2 or the Renault Clio. And only the Clio could match the Polo for its combination of rolling comfort and space.

Volkswagen Polo news

Volkswagen Polo could survive with petrol power until 2030
Volkswagen Polo could survive with petrol power until 2030
‘Amicable solution’ to Euro 7 would secure future of Volkswagen Polo
‘Amicable solution’ to Euro 7 would secure future of Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo faces axe as Euro 7 rules drive price up
Volkswagen Polo faces axe as Euro 7 rules drive price up
SMMT calls for government support after weak August sales
SMMT calls for government support after weak August sales

The BlueMotion's headline figures were mightily impressive, but all versions were reasonably frugal. 

Whichever Polo you go for, though, it will be a safe bet – and that’s how best to describe the VW's likeable supermini. 

 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and fiirst drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 cars for sale

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,099
42,068miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,900
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,995
86,705miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Match Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,995
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech SEL Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,000
53,553miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,350
59,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,490
72,283miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.8 TSI BlueMotion Tech GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£10,499
57,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen POLO 1.2 Match Edition Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,995
49,079miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 5805 cars
Powered By

Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 First drives

View all first drives