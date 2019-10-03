Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 2019 UK review

What is it?
The new limited-edition Toyota Hilux pick-up is capable of taking on a zombie apocalypse – or so the narrative surrounding this Hilux Invincible 50 goes from Toyota.
In reality, it’s one of 50 beefed-up double-cabs designed to lure in the image conscious pick-up owner, but it also promises to take you further off-road than any other current Hilux. Built in partnership with extreme all-terrain experts Arctic Trucks and with specialist suspension from Bilstein the Invincible 50 rides higher than a standard vehicle and is more capable off-road as a result.
The most obvious and effective change is the addition of 16in satin black alloy wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tyres. These are paired with Bilstein performance dampers that raise the ride height by 40mm at the front and 20mm at the rear. The new package helps increase wheel articulation and improves approach and departure angles – all of which bodes well for taking the Hilux into the sort of territory which Arctic Truck conversions are famed for venturing.
The Invincible 50 also gets flared wheel arches and a polished black sports bar in the load bed where four high-powered Vision X LED lights are mounted. There’s also Arctic Trucks mud flaps and Invincible 50 badging on the wings, wheels, doors, tailgate, sports bar, lighting and a numbered plaque on the transmission tunnel in the cabin.
Under the skin, the Hilux Invincible X holds the equivalent 2.4-liter four-chamber turbodiesel as the remainder of the Hilux range, and accompanies a six-speed auto box as standard.
