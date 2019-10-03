Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 2019 UK review

The unsurprising headline is that an Arctic Trucks-made Hilux is astonishingly capable off-road. The slight increase in ground clearance means you can scale bigger obstacles, cross bigger gullies and wade through deeper water.

The suspension does well at soaking up the bumps and feels considerably more refined at speed than the standard coil fronts and leaf sprung rear you get on a conventional Hilux. Off-road at speed is probably where you notice the changes most with an eerily magic carpet-like ride when zipping along gravel surfaces.

On wet or boggy ground, the BF Goodrich tyres are exceptionally good at maintaining traction, and although their deep grooves can get you in as much trouble as get you out of it – by ripping apart the soft surface if you’re too fierce with the 148bhp 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine – they’re the ideal set of rubber for the wilderness.

On roads, that's not quite the case. Wet grip is particularly interesting, with the chunky tyres reluctant to hold the road preferring instead to slide and squirm their way across the surface.

The accomplished dampening off-road also fails to translate to a hard surface with a constant body shimmer that is particularly noticeable at A-road speeds. Other pick-up trucks do have worse ride comfort than the Hilux Invincible 50, but considering the pedigree of the partnership it’s a little disappointing.

However, all can be forgiven when the sun sets and the headlights are turned on; the mounted spot lamps are nothing short of incredible. Pitch black darkness is transformed into almost daylight and you’ll be forever wondering if drivers in the next county are dipping their main beams in anticipation of your arrival. Their intense beams do further betray that shimmering ride quality issue as the light jitters its way through the night sky, but for pure visibility and the simple wow of the amount of light they produce it’s worth putting up with the annoyance.