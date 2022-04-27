How to modify an electric car

As electric cars begin filling the roads, some people are looking for ways to improve or make theirs stand out. To satisfy this growing demand, specialist aftermarket suppliers are emerging offering everything from sporty bodykits to automatic frunk-opening.

The only area of the cars that's not so well served is performance. Increasing an EV's power and acceleration is a complex and expensive business with consequences for cooling and warranties, not to mention safety. In any case, car makers' updates can undo software tweaks while most owners agree that in standard trim, an EV's performance is already impressive.

As the oldest EV (it's been on sale in various forms since 2011) the Nissan Leaf is well supported by aftermarket specialists offering a range of add-ons and upgrades. Muxsan, a company based in the Netherlands, designs and supplies a choice of three supplementary range extending batteries (11kWh, 22kWh and 33kWh) which, depending on the vehicle's age, can provide from 30 to 84 miles of additional range.

The largest range extender adds 160kg to the car's weight which is why Muxsan's price for its 22kWh and 33kWh batteries includes suspension modifications designed to restore the vehicle's handling.

Cleevely Motors, an EV specialist based in Cheltenham, can install these batteries but founder Matt Cleevely says he's waiting for the firm's improved versions to be available before supplying more.

"The current one is OK but occupies about half the boot space and for us, isn't a big seller. The new one has improved power density and should be more practical." Muxsan's range extending batteries start from around £5000, supplied and fitted, so aren't cheap but Matt says that for people who like and trust their Leaf and want to keep it, purchasing one is better value than buying a new model with a similar range.