Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio

The Skoda Enyaq iV has been around for several years now, launched as part of the Czech brand’s first foray into the growing – and extremely profitable – electric SUV market.

With a focus on style to win over customers, the Enyaq has been a big success for the car maker, and with the launch of the more rakish Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé early last year, their combined 51,000 sales helped to push Skoda to become the sixth most popular brand in Europe in 2022.

That Coupé is the car we are looking at today. Available in four trims but solely with Skoda’s biggest, 82kWh (75kWh usable) battery that offers a competitive 345 miles of range, the streamlined EV starts from a rather modest – for an electric family car in 2023 – £44,825. As such, rivals range from the simple-to-use Volvo C40 Recharge and sibling brand Volkswagen's solid ID 5, to the quirky Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Here, we're testing the middle-of-the-pack Suite-trim Coupé. What that means is, for £1380 more than the standard Loft trim, you replace cloth and artificial leather with a soft black leather across the dashboard and doors, as well as gaining leather-clad seats. It feels a small price to pay for a much more premium feel, yet the lack of electric seats, especially at this price point, feels both odd and a bit cheap.

Our car also gets Race Blue metallic paint (£660) and the aptly named Clever package (£2755), which adds keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a host of other tech and a rather lovely two-spoke steering wheel. All up, this rolls off the forecourt at £49,620. Not cheap, but then electric family driving isn’t these days.