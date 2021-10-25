Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Commercial vans might not seem that dynamic, but they’re increasingly at the vanguard of the electric vehicle movement. It’s simple business, given the lower running costs of EV fleets and the increasing number of clean air zones in the urban areas in which many ply their trade.

The trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by Renault and is the reason it’s turned the popular Zoe supermini into an electric load-hauling van that sits at the bottom of its growing range of battery-powered commercial vehicles.

That instantly makes the Zoe Van stand out: it’s one of a mere handful of supermini-based vans on the market, and the only pure-electric version among them. But while it retains a welcome dose of the hatch’s French charm, will that be enough in a market where load capacity is more important than style?