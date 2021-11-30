Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

For seven years, the Macan has been the best-selling Porsche in the UK. No longer. Such has proven the appeal (and benefit-in-kind tax value) of the Taycan that Britain’s most popular Porsche is now powered by electricity alone. The very thought would have had you laughed out of the room as little as three years ago.

And now there’s a GTS model to swell out the range still further – the most sporting if not the fastest in the line-up. It features the usual GTS blacked-out trope on its front apron, side window trims, headlights and so on, while inside it’s all black Race-Tex upholstery and anodised aluminium.

So let’s skip all that and get to the good stuff. It has the same motors front and rear as the Taycan Turbo but with power pegged to 590bhp instead of 670bhp, even though its torque is the same substantial 626lb ft.

By contrast, the next Taycan down, the 4S, has ‘just’ 523bhp unless you specify the optional Performance Plus battery (standard in the GTS), and even then you will be limited to 563bhp, presumably because of its smaller rear motor. In any event, the 4S has 147lb ft less torque.

In total, the GTS brings a reduction in 0-62mph time of 0.3sec, which, in the rarefied world where these runs take less than 4.0sec to complete, is actually a considerable difference.

For this, Porsche charges £104,190, which is almost £20,000 more than a 4S, but it points out that £17,000 of this is standard kit you would have to pay for on the 4S, such as adaptive dampers, torque vectoring, Sport Sound and, of course, the big battery. It comes with bespoke 20in rims, too (with 21in an option), and its own suspension tune.