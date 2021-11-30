Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

From £72,90510
Blends the best elements from above and below in the range to create the most compelling Taycan model yet
Andrew Frankel Autocar
by Andrew Frankel
30 November 2021

What is it?

For seven years, the Macan has been the best-selling Porsche in the UK. No longer. Such has proven the appeal (and benefit-in-kind tax value) of the Taycan that Britain’s most popular Porsche is now powered by electricity alone. The very thought would have had you laughed out of the room as little as three years ago.

And now there’s a GTS model to swell out the range still further – the most sporting if not the fastest in the line-up. It features the usual GTS blacked-out trope on its front apron, side window trims, headlights and so on, while inside it’s all black Race-Tex upholstery and anodised aluminium.

So let’s skip all that and get to the good stuff. It has the same motors front and rear as the Taycan Turbo but with power pegged to 590bhp instead of 670bhp, even though its torque is the same substantial 626lb ft.

Related reviews

By contrast, the next Taycan down, the 4S, has ‘just’ 523bhp unless you specify the optional Performance Plus battery (standard in the GTS), and even then you will be limited to 563bhp, presumably because of its smaller rear motor. In any event, the 4S has 147lb ft less torque.

In total, the GTS brings a reduction in 0-62mph time of 0.3sec, which, in the rarefied world where these runs take less than 4.0sec to complete, is actually a considerable difference.

For this, Porsche charges £104,190, which is almost £20,000 more than a 4S, but it points out that £17,000 of this is standard kit you would have to pay for on the 4S, such as adaptive dampers, torque vectoring, Sport Sound and, of course, the big battery. It comes with bespoke 20in rims, too (with 21in an option), and its own suspension tune.

What's it like?

I was only allowed to drive the GTS saloon on a race track but – having driven the Sport Turismo version (think Cross Turismo shorn of its off-road cosmetics) on the road (a story that remains under embargo) – I would be astonished if it didn’t serve up the same silken ride quality of all other Taycans I’ve previously driven.

And I think I must now modify my view held hitherto that the 4S is the Taycan au choix. I have neither need nor desire for the pulverising performance of the Turbo and Turbo S, but the punch of the GTS is more than enough to earn your undivided attention without being disquieting.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Better, it handles with a level of feel, composure and assurance that seems completely at odds with it being a four-door saloon weighing a colossal 2.3 tonnes.

There’s a corner at the Willow Springs race track in southern California that requires you to turn in near enough flat out at better than 100mph. Fair enough. But it goes on forever, and about two-thirds of the way through, it suddenly tightens, requiring you to brake and turn more, all at the same time. If you don’t, the Mojave Desert awaits.

It’s a nightmare scenario for such a heavy car: something of half the weight could just shrug off the speed, but simple common sense says that a car of this mass is going to seriously struggle. Except it doesn’t. Through which form of witchcraft I couldn’t tell you, but it shrugs it off, too. You’re aware of the massive forces in play but somehow never troubled by them.

Should I buy one?

This, then, is the best version of the best electric car on sale – the Goldilocks edition, if you like. Even Porsche calls it the “sweet spot of the Taycan range”, displaying a level of single-model favouritism not usually exhibited by car manufacturers.

But it’s completely correct: the only significant option that I would add is the four-wheel steering fitted to all the cars I drove. So equipped and until the state of the art takes the next big step, it’s hard indeed to see how this kind of car could be done materially better than this.

Advertisement
Back to top

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
lambo58 30 November 2021

Yummy, yummy!

 

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives