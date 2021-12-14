Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

A different kind of hybrid. This time it is not a blend of two different powertrains, but two different body styles.

Imagine you had a Taycan Cross Turismo but denuded it of all the plastic add on bits that make it look a little more rugged and then dropped its ride height back to that of a Taycan saloon – or whatever you want to call it. The result is the Sport Turismo.

So it’s either brilliant, combining the extra rear headroom and boot space of the Cross Turismo but much of the handling prowess of the saloon, or pointless as it’s not as practical as the Cross Turismo nor as dynamic as the saloon. It all depends on your perspective and, of course, whether you’ve tried one or not…

I was only allowed to drive the saloon GTS on the track, but only got to drive the Sport Turismo on the road and while I drove one minutes after the other, I could only write about it weeks later. Nope, me neither.