Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

Porsche won’t sell an electric 911 for some time, if ever, but a British firm is offering you the chance to own one right now – if you have a 964-generation (1989-1993) classic and a desire to swap its flat six for a battery and motors.

Everrati has broader plans involving other classics, and this wide-body 964 is intended to show what’s possible and the quality and driving experience it aims to offer. The result might by worthy, but your view on whether the effort is worthwhile will be coloured by your takes on old 911s and electrification.

Our test car is powered by a pair of Tesla-sourced AC induction motors, which make a combined total of 500bhp and drive the rear axle through a common input shaft and a limited-slip differential. And as these motors are hung out behind the rear axle, this 964 remains rear-engined.

Finding room for 53kWh of battery cells was a tougher task. Most of it went into the engine bay, but there’s also a secondary site up front, with a high-voltage cable linking the two. In addition, the need to manage the temperature of the batteries means that, unlike the original, this 964 features water cooling, having radiators behind its front bumper.

Other changes include carbonfibre replications of the doors, bonnet, roof and rear deck and a retrimmed interior featuring Porsche’s own DIN-sized aftermarket head unit.

Unusually for an electromod, Everrati’s 964 also gets a CCS port under its former petrol filler flap to support high-speed charging. From the right charger, this can top up the battery from 20-80% in 40 minutes.