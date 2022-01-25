Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

7
With a small engine and a vast boot, is the Peugeot 5008 family nirvana?
by Piers Ward
25 January 2022

What is it?

It’s the smallest engine in one of the biggest Peugeots - with a starting price of £32,995 in our second-level trim (or £31,145 in base Active Premium), the Peugeot 5008 offers an awful lot of space for not a lot of outlay.

The engine is Peugeot’s 1.2-litre three cylinder turbo’d petrol, here producing 129bhp and 170lb ft, tied to a six-speed manual. Those figures are behind rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, but the Pug has to make do with 300cc less. And besides, both cars’ 0-62mph times are within a whisker of each other.

The headline acceleration figure will be helped by the 5008’s relatively svelte 1492kg kerbweight, an impressive figure given how much interior space is on offer. Fold flat rear seats mean that in five-seat mode, 952 litres is available back there, a handy amount extra than the Kodiaq. With everything folded, that figure rises to 2042 litres.

The 5008 was facelifted in 2020, bringing the styling into line with cars like the Peugeot 208 and 508. Like those siblings, it’s one of the more handsome cars in its class, although our test car’s poo brown paint colour doesn’t do it any favours.

The interior gets Peugeot’s new i-Cockpit layout, with a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen (mercifully, with some physical menu buttons underneath) and a customisable 12.3in digital dial cluster.

What's it like?

Mostly relaxing. The engine isn’t the most dynamic, but it slots into the background softly and purrs away, only occasionally emitting a little bit of three-cylinder thrum if you really rev it. It’s certainly far more refined than the lumpy four-cylinder that’s in the Kia Sorento PHEV.

With a 0-62 time that only just sneaks under 10 seconds, it’s not rapid but there’s enough torque on offer that you never have to feel like it needs thrashing to make decent progress. Motorway journeys are its more natural home, where the long sixth gear means the car cruises quietly.

It’s a bit more effort on a back road, thanks to that upper gear. 50mph is just under 2000rpm in sixth, which means you need to change down to fifth to keep the petrol spinning in its happy place. The ‘box isn’t notchy, so it’s hardly a chore, but it’s not quite the relaxing wafter you’d hope for.

Nor is the ride. It’s mostly quiet and composed, but patters a bit too much over sharper bumps. It’s not unsettling, but again, isn’t quite what you’d expect in a big French family wagon.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Should I buy one?

It’s the value for money that sticks in my mind the most. This is an awful lot of practical family car for a nudge over £30k, even if the fuel economy isn’t the greatest. It’s not dynamic but it’s mostly comfortable, and the price/looks combination make it an appealing wagon for your brood.

Company car users will want to look elsewhere, mind. Despite the little capacity turbo triple engine, this 5008 emits 145g/km so it’s in the 34% tax bracket. That would be a punchy monthly tax bill for a brown, MPV-cum-SUV family runaround.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives