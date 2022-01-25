Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

It’s the smallest engine in one of the biggest Peugeots - with a starting price of £32,995 in our second-level trim (or £31,145 in base Active Premium), the Peugeot 5008 offers an awful lot of space for not a lot of outlay.

The engine is Peugeot’s 1.2-litre three cylinder turbo’d petrol, here producing 129bhp and 170lb ft, tied to a six-speed manual. Those figures are behind rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, but the Pug has to make do with 300cc less. And besides, both cars’ 0-62mph times are within a whisker of each other.

The headline acceleration figure will be helped by the 5008’s relatively svelte 1492kg kerbweight, an impressive figure given how much interior space is on offer. Fold flat rear seats mean that in five-seat mode, 952 litres is available back there, a handy amount extra than the Kodiaq. With everything folded, that figure rises to 2042 litres.

The 5008 was facelifted in 2020, bringing the styling into line with cars like the Peugeot 208 and 508. Like those siblings, it’s one of the more handsome cars in its class, although our test car’s poo brown paint colour doesn’t do it any favours.

The interior gets Peugeot’s new i-Cockpit layout, with a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen (mercifully, with some physical menu buttons underneath) and a customisable 12.3in digital dial cluster.