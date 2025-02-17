What am I, Autocar's supermini correspondent? I'd be quite happy with that, actually, having previously run a generally fabulous Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid and then an endearingly honest petrol Dacia Sandero on our test fleet.

Now I'm trying the new MG 3 - a car on which I delivered Autocar's first verdict back in May, and a very positive verdict at that. Well, MG did promise "everything about it was designed to put a smile on your face".

The old 3 seemed a generation behind the competition even when I last drove it some six years ago, the justification being that it was one of the cheapest cars on sale. This new 3 is a wholly different proposition:

MG says it effectively skipped a generation, which checks out, and it's now priced £4000 higher, putting it into Clio territory. And in terms of how it behaved on the road, my initial feeling was that it wasn't notably inferior to the class leader.

Of course, though, living with a car every day can reveal hidden talents and flaws, which is why I will now be evaluating the 3 over an extended period.

Like that initial test car, my 3 is in Trophy trim, which adds extra advanced driver assistance systems (as required by regulators, unfortunately), LED headlights, a combination of faux-leather and fabric upholstery, heated front seats (yes then!), a heated steering wheel (oh, get in!), a 360deg camera, keyless ignition and automatic windscreen wipers.

That's all on top of SE trim's generous standard kit count, which includes a 10.3in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav, a 7.0in digital instrument display, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable door mirrors and 16in alloy wheels.