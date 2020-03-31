Mazda MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech 2020 UK review

You really need to keep the Skyactiv engine on the boil to find out what it’s worth, but, at more sedate speeds, it’s as quiet and unprepossessing as your average family hatchback, and not much less economical - Mazda claims the 2.0-litre turbo four will crack 41mpg on the WLTP cycle. This is partly due to the car’s trademark lightweight construction, but also a result of its newfound eco-credentials.

Stop-start functionality is a surprisingly welcome addition to the MX-5 formula; no longer must you feel so guilty for driving a non-electrified sports car through congested town centres, although, as with the 3 hatchback, it can be rather too keen at times, cutting the motor just as you’re getting about to get back on the accelerator, and firing back up if you so much as nudge the clutch pedal while stationary.

But it’s the sheer duality of the powertrain that remains one of the MX-5’s greatest assets; in very few new cars is it possible to sit so comfortably and quietly in urban traffic, cocooned in well-bolstered leather seats and sipping frugally on petrol, before turning at will onto a sweeping B-road and seizing the opportunity to truly turn up the wick without attracting unwanted attention.

As has always been the case, the MX-5 continues to provide one of the most forgiving and accessible rear-wheel drive experiences on the market. Dynamic response is on a par with much more costly alternatives, and the fact that the MX-5 isn’t a truly fast car (0-62mph is dispatched in a brisk, rather than rapid, 6.5 seconds) means you can pretty much take it to the limit wherever you fancy without falling foul of the law.

The flip side of that Bilstein suspension system's performance bias is a degree of crashiness on country lanes and over speed bumps. It’s not constantly intrusive, but harsher surfaces have the roof mechanism rattling over harsher surfaces; you soon find yourself steering round larger potholes to avoid any harsh jolts. The benefits of such firmness outweigh the cons, though; corners can be taken fast and flat, and there’s none of the low-speed wallowing that might be experienced with a cushier set-up.

As a compact sports car, the MX-5, even in its better-equipped forms, remains hampered by a distinct lack of storage space; a small centre console fails to quite compensate for the absence of a glove box, the boot is big enough for no more than one medium-sized suitcase, and there aren’t even any door pockets. It’s unfortunate, because the MX-5 really doesn’t feel as small as it should on motorways – where the only real bugbear is the constant wind roar – and otherwise could feasibly perform the same daily motoring tasks as any hot supermini.