Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review

From £18,3109
Latest limited-run roadster distils the MX-5 experience to its purest form
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
11 September 2020

What is it?

You surely know the drill by now when it comes to limited-edition MX-5s

Mazda’s iconic two-seater has received so many over the years that we’ve lost count, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding homes. Only so many of each new edition will be made, after all, and although few arrive with any major mechanical modifications, the bespoke colour combinations usually help them stand out from the series-production models.

That’s not entirely the case for the new R-Sport. Yes, it’s a purely cosmetic special, but the polymetal grey paint and matching fabric roof don’t exactly scream "look at me”. Even the 16in Rays forged alloy wheels are on the subtle side. A burgundy leather interior helps elevate things inside the cabin, but otherwise the kit list is all but identical to the more readily available Sport trim.

Instead, limiting production to just 150 cars seems to be Mazda’s way of reminding customers they can have just as much fun with a modest powerplant, because it’s available exclusively with the entry-level 1.5-litre engine. 

The four-cylinder motor sends 130bhp exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, but in a car that tips the scales at a little over 1100kg, that still translates to a respectable 0-62mph sprint in 8.3sec.

The lighter, rev-happy 1.5-litre has long been our MX-5 engine of choice, even if the car misses out on the limited-slip differential, front strut brace and Bilstein dampers that help give 2.0-litre cars a more focused driving experience. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
View all latest drives
Back to top

What's it like?

The MX-5 continues to deliver a largely analogue driving experience, courtesy of the naturally aspirated engine that loves to rev. Peak power only arrives at 7000rpm, just shy of the redline, and delivery is entirely linear. It’s fast enough through the gears, although revs are best kept in the latter half of the range for the most responsive reactions to your inputs.

The compact pedal box makes heel-and-toe changes a breeze, and the short, satisfying shift action is among the best you’ll find at this end of the price spectrum. Only Honda’s Civic Type R comes close, and beyond that, you’d need to step up to Lotus and Caterham to find a more satisfying gearchange.

It’s the car’s handling balance and light yet precise steering that make it such fun to hustle through the bends, with plenty of grip even in slightly soggy conditions. You have to work fairly hard to force out moments of oversteer, but when they arrive, they do so predictably and are easily collected again. You’re never short of confidence when pressing on, which makes it that much easier to conserve momentum across even the trickiest of B-roads. 

We found a more than respectable roof-up touring economy of around 44mpg, which refused to dip dramatically when pressing on, and the single catch makes manually dropping the roof a matter of seconds, so even the smallest gap in cloud cover is enough to have you reaching for it.

The R-Sport doesn’t add much to the in-car experience other than the red leather upholstery, although recent technology improvements have largely kept it feeling current. The 7.0in touchscreen infotainment screen now plays nicely with both Android and Apple smartphones, cruise control comes as standard, and there’s a comprehensive list of safety aids, including a lane departure warning and autonomous braking. The MX-5’s other usual niggles remain, with barely enough boot space for a couple’s weekend getaway, and an audacious level of wind noise on motorways, even with the roof up. Both factors any would-be roadster owner will have likely considered, of course, and neither truly spoils the experience.

Should I buy one?

Given the R-Sport does little to mess with the MX-5’s well-established recipe, and it commands only a small premium over the series-production car, it’s the obvious choice while Mazda has any left to sell.

Advertisement
Back to top

Unlike the larger 2.0-litre, which is approaching modern hot hatch pace with its recent performance hike, the smaller-capacity engine can be used to its fullest at almost every opportunity, while still being quick enough to prove entertaining.

Handling remains among the best you’ll find in any sub-£30k car, even if it lacks some of the 2.0’s focus, so it should be the first choice for anyone more interested in roof-down B-road jaunts than shaving off tenths at an occasional track day.

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
View all latest drives