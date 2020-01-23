BBR GTi Mazda MX-5 Super 220 2020 UK review

With an improved power-to-weight ratio the Super 220 feels quick enough but still not memorably so. Torque is increased from from 151 to 166lb ft up and arrives earlier, but you’ve still got to make the engine sing for its supper (which, just to remind you, is a highly pleasurable undertaking) and, on balance, progress feels maybe a shade slower than you’d experience in a turbocharged Fiesta ST.

However, the thing about the Ford is that its performance feels ideally suited to B-roads: quick enough to give your frontal lobe a solid workout but not so quick that you’re checking the instruments every other corner and so can’t truly immerse yourself in the drive. It’s exactly the same with the Super 220. Better, even, because it takes a little longer to initially build speed and you’ll hold onto gears right up until the red line. In this sense the factory 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G already excels, but the additional polish of the Super 220’s delivery, along with its crisper response mean nobody is ever going to regret paying for this upgrade.

You'll still want those suspension tweaks, which allow the chassis to match the powertrain; at the very least you should shell out for the anti-roll bars. The comprehensive setup on this car is very nicely conceived indeed, and while it compromises the car's comfort in town, by the point you're halfway done with second gear on the open road, it's already hitting its stride. What's nice is that BBR hasn't eliminated the natural roll-motion of the MX-5. Instead, those movements are only tightened in both magnitude and rate so you still get the same predictable and communicative flow but with much more precision and control. In particular, vertical travel at the rear axle is a lot better defined, which helps when you're popping up over crests, taking corners with strange cambers or suddenly find one side of the car rolling through a series of potholes or ruts.

Then, when you really want to play, well-judged levels of grip (the tyres are merely 215-section) and perfect B-road dimensions in the context of a car with a front-engined, rear-driven balance make it supremely trustworthy and easily controllable. Were the steering more interested and alive, it'd be near perfect, but, as it stands, if we're talking about a car to get in and immediately enjoy, exploit and immerse yourself in, the Super 220 still has the Alpine A110 S we tested last week licked.