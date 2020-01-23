BBR GTi Mazda MX-5 Super 220 2020 UK review

What is it?
The Super 220 is BBR GTI’s most recent kit for the Mazda MX-5, and one that builds on the powerful 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine introduced for factory cars the year before last.
Those factory-standard cars are regarded as the best ND-generation MX-5 models to date, especially when fitted with the optional Bilstein dampers and Mazda’s mechanical limited-slip differential. They offer better performance than the older 2.0-litre motor but pair it with the hunger for revs you get with the loveable 1.5-litre, and this Super 220 kit claims to have raised the bar in both respects.
British owners will probably choose to have the kit fitted on-site at BBR GTI in Brackley (just behind the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport building – you can’t miss it), and it consists of high-performance cams with upgraded valve springs and retainers, an attractive four-into-one stainless steel exhaust manifold and BBR’s own cold-air intake and K&N-designed high-flow air filter.
Gelling it together is an ECU remap from StarChip and the result is an increase in power from the stock 181bhp to, as the name suggests, a little over 220bhp for a specific output nibbling at the exhaust tips of a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. It all costs £2682, to which you’ll need to add £600 and a day or three of the car’s time for fitment.
