Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

Maserati’s answer to the Porsche Macan has arrived in the UK. We’re testing the Modena, which at £67,810 and 325bhp is the centre point of a three-strong Grecale range that begins with the GT (296bhp, £61,570) and ends with the Trofeo (525bhp, £99,700).

Like the GT, it has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine driving both axles through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but as well as the extra poke, there’s a mechanical limited-slip differential. Air springs are optional and fitted to our car.

The Grecale sits on Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, as do the Alfas Stelvio and Giulia, but with an extra 83mm of wheelbase over the Stelvio. Given how good that SUV and that saloon are to drive, particularly in their fast forms, this was a strong basis for Maserati to work on.

First, though, to the interior, and very pleasant it is too, with well-appointed materials. Some of the stitching (£445) and carbonfibre (£2030) is optional, but I don’t think you’d feel hard done by without it.The driving position is good, with an almost round steering wheel and satisfyingly large gearshift paddles fixed to the steering column, so that they’re always where you left them.

Two touchscreens adorn the dash. The lower one in particular, which handles the climate control, I’d rather featured real toggles.

Between them are gear-selector buttons, freeing up space on the transmission tunnel for cubbies, a phone charger, a padded armrest and big cupholders. Well, a fair few Grecales will be sold in the US.There’s decent space in the back and the boot is 535 litres – more than in the Macan and alike other rivals.