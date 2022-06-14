Kia Niro EV prototype

While there are plenty of touchscreens and the dual-function touch bar first featured in the EV6, they are easier to use than many we've tried – and there remains enough physical buttons to keep most people happy. The teo 10.25in digital screens are crisp and easy to read, as is the 10in head-up display.

There's also decent storage, lots of nice practical touches such as a feast of USB-C ports and decent space for passengers – both in the front and back – and luggage.

It’s comfortable and offers decent space for passengers and luggage. There's a 475-litre boot – which is bigger than the hybird and PHEV Niro – and the bonus of a 20-litre frunk.

You can also option the Niro EV with a vehicle-to-load outlet, allowing you to power other appliances using the car's battery, and a range of driver assistance systems are available.

...

We previously drove a prototype Niro EV in Norway, and we’ve now sampled the car – technically still in prototype form, although it felt very finished to us – on UK roads. And further running confirms that, despite that new platform, extra size and new tech, the Niro EV still drives much like an e-Niro. Which is a good thing, really.

The ride can be a bit lumpy at lower speeds, although it copes well with the many bumps you’ll find on urban British streets, and it calms down as the speed pics up. The steering doesn’t offer any major thrills, although it’s reliable and consistent, which are far more important traits for a car of this type.

The powertrain might be unchanged, but it remains well-suited to the car. The acceleration is tuned to be steady rather than sensational, and if you stand on the accelerator there’s a slight lag, almost turbo style, before the power really arrives. It’s a good way of reducing the jerkiness that having easily accessible EV torque can offer, while also ensuring there is power to hand if you need it.

There remain two drive modes and four regeneration options, controlled using the steering wheel-mounted paddles. That system works really well for a car such as this that attracts EV newcomers: if you've never experienced regen before you can work work your way up steadily to the one-pedal driving mode – which, it should be said, works very well.