Kia e-Niro 64kWh 2020 UK review

The dominating interior facet for the 2020 e-Niro is a larger touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard (now 10.25in). Material quality has also been enhanced: there are tasteful piano black touches on the fascia, along with somewhat more brushed chrome brightwork to give an air of improved quality that works.

With the new infotainment comes some software improvements, principally a 'lane follow assist' function that works better than the crude and unloved 'lane keep assist' of the first car that seemed to wrestle you for wheel control, There’s also now a forward collision warning alert that recognises pedestrians and cyclists as well as other vehicles.

Down in the bowels of the car is a new heat pump that gathers battery heat and uses it to warm the cabin in winter. The only exterior change is a very welcome set of LED headlights.

The 2020 e-Niro driving experience is fascinating: we criticised the First Edition for a tolerable but lumpy ride and for intrusive road noise, possibly because much of its development engineering was done in Germany, where they just don’t have the coarse, noisy surfaces that abound in the UK. The low-rolling-resistance tyres can’t have helped, either.

In this latest edition, both matters seem to have improved, if marginally. The road noise is still there, but it doesn’t seem quite so intrusive. The ride quality — at least against the new Kia Soul EV — is considerably better. Meanwhile, the car keeps its inviting persona and excellent packaging made all the more inviting because the suite of improvements comes at no extra cost.