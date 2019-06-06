Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2019 review

Jeep’s expanding range of SUVs and full-on 4x4s doesn’t always make it across the Atlantic, but the UK is getting the Trailhawk.

Based on the Compass 2.0-litre Multijet 168bhp with four-wheel drive, the Trailhawk branding means it is ‘trail-rated’, having passed Jeep’s own test of off-road ability. You can already get similarly branded versions of the Grand Cherokee and Renegade, all of which raise the bar compared with the standard car.

The list of additional equipment shows that Jeep is flexing its off-road reputation with the Trailhawk and not just laying on some fancy badges. Increased ground clearance and smaller 17in alloy wheels wearing all-season tyres are paired with resculpted lower bumper sections to improve approach, breakover and departure angles, with increased underbody protection should you run out of articulation. There’s a low ratio mode for the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the Selec-Terrain system has an additional ‘rock’ mode for crawling through difficult terrain, hill-descent control and a selectable ‘crawl’ speed.

Your off-roading buddies will spot the Trailhawk on account of a black centre section on the bonnet regardless of exterior colour, while Trailhawk badges on the flanks and the rear complete the visual adornments. Inside there is black leather as standard with flashes of red trim, while the Trailhawk’s high-spec status means it gets the top-end 8.4in Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation as standard.