Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Let this sink in: when the F-Type arrived in 2013, Porsche had only just retired the 997-generation 911. Jag facelifted its aluminium sports car six years later, but the reality is that the F-Type is now knocking on the door of its 10th birthday while its main rival has been through three rounds of significant refreshment during the same period, with another due next year. Yet the F-Type clings to life in near-original form, with no successor planned.

This drive of the P450 Convertible is more housekeeping than breaking news. Having sampled the facelifted coupé in four-pot and V8 form in 2020, we never had the chance to try the rag-top. It’s also a good opportunity to see how the only UK offering in the sub-£100,000 senior sports car class is faring in 2022.

The answer is ‘pretty damn well but with some reasonable caveats’.