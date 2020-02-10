Jaguar F-Type P575 AWD R 2020 review

When Jaguar launched the original F-Type in 2013 the hype that surrounded its arrival was palpable. Why wouldn’t it be? Here was one of Britain’s most revered sports car marques launching what was, well, its first bona fide two-seat sports car in what felt like forever.

This was no mere replacement for the long-standing XK; the F-Type signified something much bigger than that. Not only did Jaguar know that its name would explicitly mark it out as a spiritual successor to Sir William Lyons’s legendary E-Type, but it was also the car with which it would very successfully, and with a healthy dose of supercharged British attitude, take the fight to the likes of Porsche and its formidable 911.

Fast-forward to 2020 and it’s tricky to shake the feeling that the excitement that frames the arrival of a driver’s car such as the F-Type has morphed into something a degree more cautious and reserved. This shift has nothing to do with the ability of this new, heavily facelifted model in particular, however; it’s more a product of the wider context in which cars of its ilk now exist.

A few hours before I sat down to write this, news of the government’s intention to bring forward the 2040 ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars first broke. We could now be looking at a 2035 cut-off point – and potentially sooner if the powers that be see fit to tax the internal combustion engine so severely that it’s no longer a financially viable option.