Honda Civic EX Sport Line 2019 UK review

As before, the Civic Sport Line is available with just one engine option: Honda’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol. And once again, it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox, that - as always - sends power to the front wheels.

The motor produces a modest 124bhp (hardly Type R-baiting but, again, that’s probably the point) and torque is either 148lb ft or 133lb ft, depending on which of the two transmissions you pick. For the avoidance of doubt, the manual gets the powerplant with the greater twist.

It’s the manual that you’ll want to go for, too. The CVT offers marginally better fuel economy and, on the outgoing NEDC cycle, is a single CO2 emissions bracket cheaper to tax but, purely from a driving standpoint, it’s the stick shift that has the edge.

This is because Honda’s six-speed manual ’box is an absolute peach. Mechanical, accurate and wonderfully tactile, it’s just really, really nice to interact with. In this guise, the motor isn’t too bad, either. It can struggle for shove at very low revs, but once up and running, it pulls enthusiastically and sounds the part. It’s not exactly quick, but it feels urgent enough so as not to feel grossly under-endowed.

By contrast, the CVT falls into that old trap of flaring the revs and holding them at around 5000-5500rpm on a wide open throttle. So what began as quite a characterful and enjoyable aural accompaniment to your acceleration in the manual model is morphed into more of a tedious drone in the CVT. Still, cabin isolation is pretty good, so engine noise or transmission whine never become too overbearing.

It handles smartly, too, although the manner in which it changes direction doesn’t feel as immediately spry or engaging as that of a Ford Focus. It lacks a bit of the vim and vigour that its sharper styling might suggest it has, but front-end grip is nonetheless good and body roll is smartly contained. Thanks to steering that’s accurate (if a little artificially heavy), it feels plenty confidence-inspiring as well.

Ride refinement is good - particularly with the adaptive dampers slackened off - but even so, lumpier stretches of road can result in the Civic feeling a bit restless. On smoother, more sympathetically maintained stretches, though, it’s probably one of the comfier cars in its class - which is unsurprising, given that it has one of the longest wheelbases.