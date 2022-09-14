Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

'Zero to hero' best charts Toyota's Gazoo Racing's rapid rise to widespread acclaim. From its 2019 start with the Toyota GR Supra, to the astonishing Toyota GR Yaris that followed in 2020 and then the sublime Toyota GR86 coupé, it has earned our love and respect for its unique way of consistently nailing the affordable sports car brief.

This year, it has continued expanding its portfolio with the launch of an ultra-niche manual version of the GR Supra, but first it's time for its headline act: the Toyota GR Corolla.

Looking every inch a rally refugee, the hot hatch packs the mightiest of visual punches. From its flared arches, scoops, intakes, vents and ducts to its intricate aero measures, nothing is fake about it, and everything serves the single purpose of going very fast indeed.

It comes in Core, Circuit and Morizo specifications, this hardcore third option demonstrating just how far Toyota's black-ops have come.It bins the back seats and banishes luxuries like rear electric windows, speakers and even the tailgate wiper to remove around 30kg from the standard car's portly 1470kg kerb weight.

Add in a special set of lighter 18in rims, a closer-ratio manual gearbox and optionally two Torsen differentials with shorter gearing for more explosive acceleration and, suddenly, you realise just how special and serious GR is in its bid to create the hottest hatch of all time.

Which makes it all the more frustrating that none of the three GR Corollas will make it to the UK. The exact reason why is unclear. One suit told us it's because Brits already get the GR Yaris, which better “connects” with us; another hinted that emissions rules might have been to blame. But whatever the reason, it seems cruel to deny one of the world's biggest hot-hatch markets this Toyota.

With that in mind, we decided to torture ourselves anyway see what we're missing on the GR Corolla's American debut.

Before adopting any hardware from the GR Yaris, the Corolla body had to be stiffened for this role. It gets a further 349-spot welds plus an additional 2.7 metres’ worth of structural adhesive to more rigidly bond its panels to the chassis. The Morizo gets even more glue (6.1m) and two extra strut-tower supports.

The 1.6-litre turbo three-cylinder engine has also been boosted from 260bhp to 300bhp (torque remains the same, at 273lb ft.). The Morizo gets no more horses but does muster a more generous 295lb ft.