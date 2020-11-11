Suzuki Swift Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review

Even against some of the milder facelifts rolled out over the last few years, the Suzuki Swift’s mid-life update is distinctly undramatic in terms of changes to the supermini’s styling.

There’s a new chrome strip across the grille and LED lights at each end but by and large little to set the enhanced version of the fourth-generation Swift apart from the one we first saw in 2017.

More significant are the changes to the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, which becomes the only available powerplant for the non-Sport car (following the phasing out of the 1.0-litre Boosterjet) and is now paired exclusively with a 48V mild-hybrid system for reduced emissions.

The electrickery itself is upgraded over that which became available as an option in 2017, with the battery capacity boosted from 3Ah to 10Ah for enhanced energy recovery under deceleration.

The Swift also gains a CVT automatic gearbox option for the first time, while manual cars continue to be available with the Allgrip permanent four-wheel drive system - a rarity in this segment. Suzuki claims that it’s “an ideal choice for customers living in rural areas who may need additional mobility across rougher terrain or for crossing slippery surfaces during winter months without owning a more conventional SUV sized vehicle”.

With all of the above comes a £2000 price hike across the board, which pushes the Swift into the realm of distinctly plusher, bigger-selling rivals like the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo.

Suzuki has bolstered the standard kit list for all trim levels and ushered in a new entry-level SZ-L trim from £14,749, but we’ve tested the top-rung SZ5 car, equipped with the five-speed row-your-own gearbox and four-wheel-drive.

Every Swift comes with a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and LED lights, but head to this end of the range for 16in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and electric windows all-round. Just be prepared to pay upwards of £18,749.