DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive

Fetch the torches and pitchforks: it’s a new diesel crossover. Actually, don’t, because a frugal diesel engine really suits a car like this, even if it no longer gets the tax breaks it used to.

When the DS 7 Crossback was facelifted earlier this year to become simply the DS 7, most of the pure-combustion range was killed off, leaving a trio of plug-in hybrids. The lone survivor of the ICE age is the 1.5-litre diesel with 129bhp.

We’ve previously driven the updated DS 7 in 225 Hybrid form and done a full road test on the 360 Hybrid, so the focus here will be on the diesel.

On paper, it might seem like you’ll have to suffer for your fuel economy. A power output of 129bhp and a 0-62mph time of 10.7sec hardly sound appealing, and when you merge on to a motorway, it’s clear that it isn’t especially quick. However, in a world of hard-working turbo petrol engines and hybrids, it’s nice to be back in the torquey embrace of a diesel. At everyday speeds, it just gathers pace quietly and adequately. Even when you put your foot down, it never gets raucous. Although you can tell it’s a diesel, it’s a refined unit at town speeds too.

The gearbox, which is the familiar eight-speed auto that can be quite clunky in combination with the petrol engines, does everything you expect from a good torque-converter auto. It smoothly shuffles the ratios without you noticing and tends to be in the right gear at the right time. And unlike in the hybrids, there’s even a manual mode in case the mood takes you.

We got economy in the high 50s out of it. Not revolutionary, but pretty good nonetheless, and with no need to plug it in. However, it’s slightly disappointing that it can only tow 1430kg, whereas the BMW X1 sDrive 18d can handle 1800kg.

Elsewhere, this version has much the same strengths and weaknesses as other DS 7s. It handles well enough, with steering that’s slow and fairly light, but weights up progressively in Sport mode. You still wouldn’t call this a sports SUV, though, and the moderately keen handling doesn’t excuse the choppy ride – and that’s on relatively modest 19in wheels.