Dallara Stradale 2019 UK Review

The interior itself is compact: essentially two chutes for driver and passenger to slip their legs down and some leather trim to soften the starkness of an exposed carbonfibre tub and take some of the sting of a €159,600 (currently £140,550) list price, rising to €233,000 (£205,200) for this car. Still, in the Stradale, the seats are essentially only padding fixed to the structure, so to get ‘comfortable’ you slide the pedal box by pulling a lever hidden away to the left. The steering wheel – with its little 320mm rim – then comes out a long way to meet you, and the gearlever – and I don’t say this lightly – is perfectly positioned. It’s a good driving position overall, if not quite Caterham Seven good.

The name means ‘Dallara for the road’, and that’s where we have it today, but the Stradale is really intended for the track. You learn this quickly. The coarse-surfaced pedals are weighty but the throttle sensitive and the clutch biting point both high and perilously thin. The brake pedal bites similarly early, is boosted considerably and generally feels calibrated more for 150mph hammerings than softer B-road inputs.

Ford’s turbocharged engine booms loudly through Dallara’s sports exhaust, and the small digital display isn’t casual, but the cockpit is at least better isolated from vibrations better than most monocoque-based trackday specials. Because the front tyres are only 205-section, manoeuvring the car also becomes easy enough once you’re truddling along at walking pace. It feels open and raw in here, but the carbonfibre weave is so neat and the steering wheel so pro that you find yourself percieving the Stradale as luxury product, which of course it is. Shame about the Ford gearlever.

On the move, you start to realise just how good Dallara is at chassis. The steering is remarkable: feather light at speed but then linear as can be when the loadings increase and the resistance flows in, as it does generously. It’s a similar story with many unassisted setups, but there’s better-than-average finesse and delicacy in the Stradale's, and yet the double wishbones don’t deflect if you’re squeezed over towards the gutters or hit a rut. That seems like witchcraft when the sense of connection to the road is this rich, so while you’d expect a car like the Stradale to fight you on rough surfaces, the opposite is true.

The quality of the damping, which is adjustable for rebound as well as high and low-speed compression, isn’t far behind. Here we have the suspension in its mid-setting, where at town speeds it can punish your backside severely, but once loaded up, it supports the tub as though it were suspended on a giant expanse of thick, taut clingfilm. Just like the steering, it’s never fighting the road and allows generous vertical travel but almost no roll through corners. This lack of roll is made all the more impressive, because the front tyres grip like limpets and make it easy to work the chassis eye-poppingly hard through second and third-gear corners. The unity with which this car corners is also startling, the rear axle tracing the front like its midday shadow.