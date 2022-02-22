Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

From £11,6906
Updated small hatchback is tested in most lavishly specified petrol form
by Kris Culmer
22 February 2022

What is it?

Citroën has altered the C3 range no fewer than three times in the past 18 months.

First as it facelifted the small hatchback, Touch, Feel and Flair trims becoming the equally saccharine Live, Sense and Shine; then as it added the bare-bones C-Series; and again as Shine became Saint James – so named for a fashion house, not because it’s to be martyred.

Or is it? It seems even superminis are now under existential threat from crossovers. Perhaps that’s part of the reason why Citroën actually cut the C3’s price at facelift time.

Related Citroen C3 reviews

You can buy a Citroen C3 for just £14,000; but at the other end of the spectrum is the more potent, top-spec Shine Plus at £21,000 (£1260 of which is due to the automatic gearbox) and tested here.

Stellantis’s oft-vaunted Puretech 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine makes 82bhp or 109bhp in the C3; and from sampling the latter version, we’d say you definitely want the extra unless you rarely leave town.

What's it like?

It is indeed a nice engine, offering good punch, flexibility and frugality and even a mean little growl.

However, it’s let down somewhat by the EAT6 ’box, whose shifts can make the C3 rock like a boat, due to its soft springing. Unfortunately, the vague manual isn’t really a remedy.

That suspension does have an upside, however, affording the C3 a spongy ride, which on the motorway creates the dissonant feeling that you’re driving something bigger. Certainly it has no problem cruising in a very relaxed fashion, which can’t be said of sportier superminis, even if it’s not totally immune to pothole-induced shuddering.

It’s a shame that Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats, while also much spongier than those you will find in rival cars, aren’t more supportive at their sides, because you often find yourself tensing to keep upright as the C3 rolls its way through turns.

There’s plenty of space up here, even if you’re tall. Indeed, you could even say that it has an airy feel. The practicality of the rear is less impressive, though, particularly compared with the new Skoda Fabia and its siblings.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The C3’s interior looks stylish, thanks to its ‘squircle’ design theme and particularly its analogue dials, but plenty of hard plastic (you won’t want to rest your arm on the windowsill). We compliment the general layout also, save for the fact that the air-conditioning controls are buried inside the touchscreen, needlessly causing you to become distracted from the road ahead.

Should I buy one?

As a cheap and comfy runabout, the C3 could make sense. But in this priciest form, it’s very hard to justify, as a nicely specced Vauxhall Corsa or, better still, Ford Fiesta costs similar.

The spongy ride and excellent engine simply aren’t enough to make up for the fun-averse chassis and low-rent interior.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives