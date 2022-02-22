Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroën has altered the C3 range no fewer than three times in the past 18 months.

First as it facelifted the small hatchback, Touch, Feel and Flair trims becoming the equally saccharine Live, Sense and Shine; then as it added the bare-bones C-Series; and again as Shine became Saint James – so named for a fashion house, not because it’s to be martyred.

Or is it? It seems even superminis are now under existential threat from crossovers. Perhaps that’s part of the reason why Citroën actually cut the C3’s price at facelift time.

You can buy a Citroen C3 for just £14,000; but at the other end of the spectrum is the more potent, top-spec Shine Plus at £21,000 (£1260 of which is due to the automatic gearbox) and tested here.

Stellantis’s oft-vaunted Puretech 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine makes 82bhp or 109bhp in the C3; and from sampling the latter version, we’d say you definitely want the extra unless you rarely leave town.