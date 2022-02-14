Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

It seems almost quaint to be driving a luxury limousine like the Audi A8 in 2022. As with the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, it still is its manufacturer’s flagship, but really all eyes are now on the EVs and SUVs.

That feeling is reinforced by the fact that this facelifted A8 introduces no new technologies. Nevertheless, driving this subtly improved version is a pleasant reminder that it’s one of the most relaxing ways to travel, whether as a driver or a passenger.

While there are no headline-grabbing, never-seen-before features, there is one significant upgrade for the 60 TFSIe plug-in hybrid model: its battery has been uprated to 17.9kWh (of which 14.4kWh is usable) for 36.6 miles of electric-only running, and it feeds a more powerful electric motor, boosting the system output by 20bhp to 455bhp.

If the PHEV isn’t for you, the A8 remains available with mild-hybrid 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol and diesel engines and with a gloriously woofly 563bhp turbo petrol V8 in the S8.

Design-wise, the grille has been tweaked (it hasn’t got any smaller) and the range-topping Vorsprung version gets digital matrix LED headlights, which supposedly have even more control over their beams so that they can, for example, highlight your lane.