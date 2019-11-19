Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 280 2019 review

What is it?
As one half of a two-pronged return to form, alongside the Stelvio SUV, the Giulia has helped re-establish Alfa Romeo as a purveyor of fine driving cars. But it hasn't been the sales success the brand was hoping for, losing out to rivals that may not be more dynamic but are certainly better equipped.
That an improved infotainment system was the first bullet point on the press material for this facelifted version should indicate just how vocal customers and critics were over the Giulia’s shortcomings. Understandable, then, that this mid-life refresh seeks to add much-needed technology updates and overhaul interior fit and finish, rather than tweak an already stellar driving experience.
So much so that beyond the handful of new paint options, the only exterior changes are to the trim level badges: silver lettering now signifies more mainstream models, black is reserved for sportier versions. The range has also been simplified to Super, Sprint, Lusso Ti and Veloce, with a new Business line dedicated to fleet sales in certain markets.
The engine line-up also remains unchanged, with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel (both turbocharged) available in several states of tune. The 276bhp of our Veloce Ti test car is the most potent until the refreshed Giulia Quadrifoglio comes on song next summer.
Join the debate
rare
I'm pleased they've kept the
I'm pleased they've kept the analogue dials. I hate these new digital dials with a passion. Cheap horrible and no class.
Bristolbluemanc
Price
Forty seven thousand pounds? That's a helluva price. I looked at a Guilia when purchasing my current car (Audi). The fit and finish was nowhere near the quality of either Audi or Mercedes Benz. So good to see that this has been addressed. I presume the improvements are across the model range.
David Mr T
Alfa Giulia
beechie
I very much doubt it
Few people want manuals, these days: driving enthusiasts have come to realise that pedal-stamping and lever-waggling get in the way of driving pleasure - especially now that, unlike in the olden days, no skill is involved their use.
artill
David Mr T wrote:
Indeed, there are plenty of us left who prefer a manual. You have to be slightly mad to consider an Alfa, so a manual Alfa makes perfect sense to me. I wouldnt consider an auto
Add your comment