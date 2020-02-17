Used car buying guide: Triumph Stag

Michelotti styling: tick. James Bond cameo: tick. Things were looking up for Triumph’s four-seat convertible when it was launched in 1970. And then rumours began to circulate about its bespoke but unreliable 3.0-litre V8 engine.
Cooling problems, an under-sized water pump located in the wrong place, head gasket and timing chain failures, warped cylinder heads, internal casting sand deposits… Just a few of the issues that plagued it then, to which, today, you can add rust – lots of it. That so many survive (around 8000 in the UK) is testament to the Stag’s enduring appeal. Triumph from adversity you might say, if you enjoy a bad pun.
What’s to like? Those looks, for a start, and that bellowy V8. It’s a genuinely roomy car and practical, too. There’s a supportive owners’ club and an active spares and repairs scene. To cap it all, it’s the Stag’s 50th anniversary this year so expect to encounter convoys of the things in the summer, perhaps on their way to the Stag Owners Club’s main birthday event at the Silverstone Classic on 2 August.
