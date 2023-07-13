Triumph TR2 returns as lightweight electric sports car

In a move certain to set the pulses of Triumph lovers racing, a London-based design house has launched an all-new electric two-seat sports concept that not only carries the famous British marque’s badge but does so with the express permission of BMW, which own the rights to the name today.

The TR25, which has an arrestingly simple and extremely modern shape, is the work of a secretive London-based automotive design house called Makkina and sets out to show that cars in the electric era can be simple fun, just as they were in Triumph’s heyday.

It uses the chassis, battery and major running gear of BMW’s all-electric, rear-drive i3 commuter car that appeared in 2013 and went out of production last year. However, the concept’s shape is intended as an homage to the most famous Triumph TR2 of all, the 1953 'Jabbeke' record-breaker that set a new speed mark for sub-2.0-litre production sports cars on the famously straight Belgian motorway 70 years ago.

The name and work of TR25’s designer and builder, Makkina, is well known to the bosses of the giant OEMs who are its clients but means little to the wider public because its work has always been behind closed doors. In fact, according to Makkina’s founder and director, Michael Ani, this project is the company’s first-ever public reveal. As well as marking Triumph’s centenary as a car maker and the 70th anniversary of the Triumph TR2, the TR25 concept’s emergence celebrates Makkina’s own quarter century.

Although the TR25 has been produced with the blessing of BMW, there is no suggestion that it will become a production car. True, Ani refers to Triumph as “an incredibly important name in the motoring industry” and dubs his project a “reawakening”. But the TR25 is also firmly referred to as an homage to the Jabbeke car and a one-of-a-kind show car.