Used car buying guide: Land Rover Discovery 2

All this and, crucially, it retains the Disco 1’s attractive and distinctive stepped-roof design. In fact, despite them sharing only the same rear door panel, the Disco 2 doesn’t look that different from its predecessor to inexperienced eyes but inside is a lot fresher and more civilised.

Granted, the Disco 2 rusts but this time it’s the chassis that cops it and not the body, an exact reversal of the Disco 1. It’s the back end that suffers most, not helped by the fact that it sticks out more and is vulnerable to off-road impacts. Corrosion can be bad enough to write off an otherwise decent-looking vehicle, although it is possible to replace chassis sections.

Coolant issues are the dominant problem with the engines and, concerning models with air suspension, the Slabs (self-levelling anti-lock braking system) control unit can go haywire.

All versions have traction control and hill descent control. Land Rover reckoned they were so good that even though it backed them up with a locking centre differential, it didn’t bother fitting the linkage that would enable it to be operated. On some models, it didn’t even supply the internals. If your model has the internals and you want to use the diff, there are companies that will sell you the linkage, which is reasonably easy to fit. Where necessary, they can also sell you the internals. From the 2003 facelift, the locking centre diff became an option. That facelift brought restyled front and rear lights, and the indicators were relocated from the bumpers to the side units.

There’s a wide range of trims, starting with E, the entry-level model whose launch price was just £21,995, and topping out with ES. Today, mid-level GS dominates but condition is more important than specification.

Diesel models easily outnumber petrols. Don’t disregard the petrol, though. Thirsty it may be but it’s also smooth and torquey, and the cars tend to have been better treated. They’re often very well equipped, too.

How to get one in your garage