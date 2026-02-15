One howls and buzzes, and the other snorts and hammers.

In both cases, you make them sing their song by way of a deliciously mechanical manual gearbox.

These truly are two of the most exciting powertrains I've experienced in the past 12 months, and one started life in a Jaguar S-Type, the other in a Mazda 6 from a few generations back.

That probably says a lot about the dearth of interesting engines and three-pedal gearboxes in mainstream new cars, but let's not dwell on that.

Where the mainstream doesn't provide, niche operators step in to fill the void, which means there's no shortage of companies that do fun things with old cars.

In the very billionaire-friendly world of 2026, there is plenty of attention for million-pound Singer Porsches and Eagle E-Types, but you don't need to spend as much as that.

Representing the more democratic end of the professional restomod scene are Rocketeer and Frontline.

For the past few years, Rocketeer has specialised in V6 engine conversions for Mazda MX-5s.

Although the company now does a lot more than just put engines in cars, the swap kits and basic conversions are where it started and the DIY kits are still a big part of the business.

Rocketeer's 'turnkey' demonstrator keeps things sensible with a few supporting upgrades - MeisterR coilover suspension, an interior retrim, underbody strengthening and one or two other things.

A similar build would cost you around £44,000 plus a good donor car, which can be either a first-gen or second-gen MX-5.