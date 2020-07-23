Nearly-new buying guide: BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Sometimes, there comes along a used car that’s such a steal in terms of performance and luxury that you wonder why it was so overlooked when it was new. The BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé is one such car. It was expensive back in 2012, but you can now put a pre-owned one on your driveway for the price of a new Hyundai i10, and it will certainly blow your neighbours’ minds.

It follows the tradition established by the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi A7 Sportback in being a coupé-cum-saloon; in effect, it’s a slightly stretched, four-door version of the 6 Series Coupé. And if it initially doesn’t seem to have much point, it does at least look absolutely gorgeous.

The good news is that there’s easily enough performance to back up those stunning looks. Beginning the range are two turbocharged six-cylinder models: a diesel badged the 640d and a petrol with the 640i name tag. Although the petrol is more powerful, both have plenty of punch and can do 0-62mph in 5.4sec before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Next up, there’s the 650i, with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. This 444bhp cruiser cuts the 0-62mph time to just 4.6sec. And if that isn’t enough, the M6 has a more heavily worked version of the same engine with 552bhp – or 591bhp if you opt for the Competition upgrade. You don’t need us to tell you that its performance is stunning.

The 6 Series Gran Coupé isn’t just good in a straight line, though. There is an engaging fluidity to its handling that endows it with plenty of driver appeal. The steering is direct and well weighted and the chassis is nicely balanced. The ride is firm but comfortable and poor surfaces don’t spoil the exceptional refinement.

The interior is a match for this, being lavishly leathered, well designed and clearly carefully assembled using some of the finest materials. The driving position is low and electrically adjustable and there’s plenty of room up front. Rear passengers have a harder time of it, however, with slightly constricted leg room, while the small rear door apertures mean getting in and out can be hard work.