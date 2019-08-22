Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A4

At launch and later in 2016 there was the usual fleet-friendly mix of punchy 2.0-litre diesels, one of them, the 148bhp Ultra, being capable of a then-claimed 74.3mpg. But there was also a 148bhp 1.4 TFSI petrol as well as a 187bhp 2.0 TFSI. All bar the 1.4 were available with optional seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. Today, on the used market, the numbers of manual and auto ’boxes are evenly split, but there are around 50% more diesel-powered A4s than there are petrols.

Higher up the range were quattro versions of a more powerful 2.0 TFSI making 249bhp, a 3.0 TDI V6 with 215bhp and another making 268bhp, this time with a Tiptronic gearbox.

Of all the versions, the humble 148bhp 1.4 TFSI represents real value for money, but don’t look for a 2019 car – last year it was dropped and replaced by a 148bhp 2.0 TSI. Meanwhile, there are lots of keenly priced 148bhp 2.0 TDI Ultras and not all of them at silly mileages. If you have a caravan or boat to tow, choose one of the powerful quattro diesels. In 2017 the 349bhp S4 surfaced. The quattro system keeps it planted but a BMW 340i is a more engaging car.

The range was updated early this year with all engines, bar the new S4 3.0 TDI, now being 2.0-litre affairs. Other changes included updated infotainment and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit made standard.

Throughout, SE has been the gateway trim, and given the A4’s modest abilities, pretty much the only one you need thanks to its xenon headlights, sound-deadening windscreen, parking sensors, tri-zone climate control and a well-equipped infotainment system. Sport adds a few more luxuries, but sporty, body-kitted S line serves only to remind you that you should have got that 3 Series M Sport.

Need to know

Regular A4s have an optional seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the most powerful diesel, and the sporty S4 and RS4 models, have an eightspeed Tiptronic torque converter ’box. Both offer manual override.

Audi’s double-digit power rating-based model naming was rolled out last year. It addresses the fact that modern engine capacities are no longer indicative of power output. Across Audi’s range there are at least nine numbers, with regular A4s tagged either 35 (145-159hp), 40 (165-198hp) or 45 (223-244hp).

Audi’s approved used scheme says only, somewhat ambiguously, that it will endeavour to provide a service history certificate at time of vehicle handover. Make sure you know the car’s history before you purchase it.