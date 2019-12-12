Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A3 Sportback

Trims range from entry-level SE (16in alloy wheels, standard suspension, xenon lights and the A3’s party trick, a retractable 7.0in infotainment display) through SE Technik (sat-nav, rear parking sensors) and Sport (17in alloys, dual-zone climate control) to S line (stiffer suspension, 18in alloys, a bodykit, LED headlights and sports seats). Oh, and one more: top-spec Black Edition, with black detailing and a premium sound system. Across the board, safety tech includes semi-autonomous traffic jam assist, a smarter lane assist system and a cross-traffic assist function.

Used Sportbacks are split 50:50 between petrol and diesel. Of the two diesel engines, the 1.6 TDI is more numerous but you’re better off with the 2.0 TDI, which is quicker and more relaxed at a cruise but almost as economical. It was more expensive new, of course, but thanks to diesel’s fall from grace, its premium has all but vanished. For example, we found 32,000-mile, 2016/66-reg examples of both engines priced at £12,500 apiece. It pays to shop around.

Of the petrols, the 2.0-litre is a rare bird and expensive. In any case, the 1.4 TFSI CoD (it was replaced by the more economical 1.5 TFSI COD in 2018) is the pick. It’s a punchy thing that produces its maximum torque from as low as 1400rpm all the way to 4000rpm. That’s a wider powerband than the 2.0-litre diesel. Add good fuel economy and uncanny refinement, and it’s the engine to have. A 2016/66-reg 1.4 Sport with 30,000 miles is around £11,500. The manual gearbox is more involving, but once you’ve spent time with the seven-speed S tronic auto, you won’t look back.

The 1.0 TFSI plugs into the fashion for small, hard-working three-pots and is perky and, if you’re careful, economical enough. However, used ones are at least as expensive as 1.4 TFSIs so we’d give it a miss.

Top spec pick

Black edition: On top of the bodykit, leather seats, sat-nav, tauter suspension and everything else the lower trims pile on, this spec adds purposeful-looking black exterior trim and darker windows.