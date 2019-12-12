Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A3 Sportback

Trims range from entry-level SE (16in alloy wheels, standard suspension, xenon lights and the A3’s party trick, a retractable 7.0in infotainment display) through SE Technik (sat-nav, rear parking sensors) and Sport (17in alloys, dual-zone climate control) to S line (stiffer suspension, 18in alloys, a bodykit, LED headlights and sports seats). Oh, and one more: top-spec Black Edition, with black detailing and a premium sound system. Across the board, safety tech includes semi-autonomous traffic jam assist, a smarter lane assist system and a cross-traffic assist function.
Used Sportbacks are split 50:50 between petrol and diesel. Of the two diesel engines, the 1.6 TDI is more numerous but you’re better off with the 2.0 TDI, which is quicker and more relaxed at a cruise but almost as economical. It was more expensive new, of course, but thanks to diesel’s fall from grace, its premium has all but vanished. For example, we found 32,000-mile, 2016/66-reg examples of both engines priced at £12,500 apiece. It pays to shop around.
Of the petrols, the 2.0-litre is a rare bird and expensive. In any case, the 1.4 TFSI CoD (it was replaced by the more economical 1.5 TFSI COD in 2018) is the pick. It’s a punchy thing that produces its maximum torque from as low as 1400rpm all the way to 4000rpm. That’s a wider powerband than the 2.0-litre diesel. Add good fuel economy and uncanny refinement, and it’s the engine to have. A 2016/66-reg 1.4 Sport with 30,000 miles is around £11,500. The manual gearbox is more involving, but once you’ve spent time with the seven-speed S tronic auto, you won’t look back.
The 1.0 TFSI plugs into the fashion for small, hard-working three-pots and is perky and, if you’re careful, economical enough. However, used ones are at least as expensive as 1.4 TFSIs so we’d give it a miss.
Top spec pick
Black edition: On top of the bodykit, leather seats, sat-nav, tauter suspension and everything else the lower trims pile on, this spec adds purposeful-looking black exterior trim and darker windows.
Bristolbluemanc
Best engine
Having had a 1.4 petrol Q3 I'd go for the 2 litre engine. It's almost as economical as the 1.4 but with a much better power band. There's not much top end in the 1.4. I'd steer clear of the S-Line unless it has the usual suspension. S-Line is rock hard.
xxxx
COD all the way
Good experiences of the A3 1.4COD, loads of low down and midrange power, bit noisy up top though. Best of all returned and average of 52mpg over 65,000 fault free miles. Actually returned higher mpg than a friends 150ps diesel which had a premium of £1,500
si73
Never really been a fan of
