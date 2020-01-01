James Ruppert: Why have a van when you can have an estate?

When a friend axed his trusty Connect, the high priest of Bangernomics proposed something more versatile
1 January 2020

Rather than theorise over what we can or cannot afford, indulge in automotive dreams and generally speculate on the impossible, I prefer to stick to reality. So when a mate got fed up being a plumber and had to get rid of his battered but honest and reliable Ford Connect, what would come next?

His Connect is a classic pint-sized white van with 200,000 miles and a marginal value. It has a decent recent history so maybe it would make £650 if buffed up. Part-ex it might give him £400, so that’s not much to play with. All he wants is something that will allow him to do a bit of pipe bending and soldering on occasion, but mostly it should be able to cope with the odd continental holiday.

Well, I didn’t expect to see this, but I found a 2007 one-owner Saab 9-3 D Vector Sport Estate. On sale at a dealer, it had 90,000 miles on the clock and came with an automatic gearbox. That ’box was the deal breaker, but what a stylish old bus to have –and it still looks surprisingly contemporary. Could have had it for £4000. Yes, that’s expensive, but the car was absolutely mint.

The Mazda 6 is a jolly good package, and a 2011 2.2D Sport estate came with a full service history documenting all of the 80,000 miles. Has nine stamps, a bunch of invoices and an MOT, which is a year long. Another stunner when it came to condition, too. Again, this was £4000 to buy. I would have stopped there, but there are just so many other contenders to consider.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Going down the Volvo V70 route is always a safe journey. They are brilliant machines and a 2009 2.0D SE R-Design seemed good value at, yet again, £4k. One owner, 124,000 miles and all the history you would ever need. Here’s further proof that there are superb used cars out there.

More Japanese reliability in the shape of a 2010 Toyota Avensis 2.2 D-4D TR estate at a dealer was another £4k contender. It had 100,000 miles on the clock and was a private-owner example who had paid out for a main dealer history. That was good, but also the dealer selling it plonked a two-year parts and labour warranty along with it for complete peace of mind.

And the final choice? Well, it was none of the above. The winning diesel estate car was a 2008 Ford Mondeo 2.0 TDCi Titanium. He part-exchanged the Connect with a local car dealer and ended up handing over just £1300. It has a whopping 180,000 miles, but everything important that could break had been replaced. Just one ding on the nearside rear door. He’s getting 50mpg all day long and could not be happier with his real-world purchase.

What we almost bought this week

Vauxhall Insignia 2.8i Turbo VXR 4WD Estate, £7500: The outrageous spec is the draw here: a turbo V6 making 321bhp and 321lb ft, four-wheel drive, a limited-slip diff, adjustable damping, torque steer-reducing HiPerStrut suspension, a Remus exhaust and 20in alloys. The privately sold, 2010 estate has done 71,000 miles. ‘Endearing lunacy’, said Autocar’s four-star test at the time.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Porsche Cayenne, mileage - 105,454: The old Flying Pig has been racking up problems that aren’t really its fault at the moment. In a moment of madness my daughter, after cleaning her Golf, decided to hose down her mother’s Porsche. She told us that the rear offside tyre was as flat as a pancake. It took a tank of compressed air and would stay up for half a day, so the puncture is slow enough to get to somewhere with the facilities to change it (there is no spare and I don’t use the gunge stuff unless things are desperate). Then we switch the lights on and bang, the nearside dipped beam bulb has gone.

Writer's read

The Innocenti, by Frank Kirtley: I promised to let you know what Frank Kirtley’s book, The Innocenti, was like. The protagonists – what a wonderfully old-fashioned term that is – are Diana and her boyfriend Jensen. The story is set in the 1980s and it’s a pretty straightforward Cold War spy plot which has them driving around Spain and France in a boxy Mini – itself a massive plus point. There are some twists, but it’s delightful to get into the back of the Inni with them and go along for the ride. Frank knows about cars and it shows. Would make a great film.

Readers' questions

Question: My car is coming to the end of its PCP agreement. The dealer isn’t offering much for it so I’ll sell it privately or to the trade. What do I need to know before doing this? Laura Jones, via email

Answer: Selling it privately will mean you having to settle the finance first, so we’ll assume you have the funds to do that. Just pray that once you have paid up, your buyer proceeds with the deal. The good thing about selling to the trade is that they’ll settle the finance and pay you any extra money you’ve negotiated. Have the trader email you a copy of a dated bank statement showing payment of the settlement amount to the PCP company. Then call the company to check the money has been received. Ask them to email confirmation including the correct agreement number and car details. JE

Question: Is Christmas a good time to buy a used car or are dealers too stuffed to care? George Patterson, Bridgewater

Answer: Depending on the dealer and their past experience, some may run down their stocks in anticipation of a quiet holiday while others may build them up ready for the bored tyre-kickers idling away time before returning to work. The former may be so surprised to see you that you’ll catch them off guard while the latter will have a plan geared to turning stock over as fast as possible and seeing out the year on a high. Either way, you’re in the driving seat. JE

READ MORE

James Ruppert: Declining car sales? Not on the nearly new forecourt

James Ruppert: With small cars, choose substance over style

James Ruppert: Creativity is king for eye-catching used car ads

Join the debate

Comments
1

si73

1 January 2020
If your PCP is at an end and to sell it privately you have to pay it off, why not just keep it, paying off the finance is like paying for a used car but in this case you know it's history.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week