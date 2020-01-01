James Ruppert: Why have a van when you can have an estate?

Rather than theorise over what we can or cannot afford, indulge in automotive dreams and generally speculate on the impossible, I prefer to stick to reality. So when a mate got fed up being a plumber and had to get rid of his battered but honest and reliable Ford Connect, what would come next?

His Connect is a classic pint-sized white van with 200,000 miles and a marginal value. It has a decent recent history so maybe it would make £650 if buffed up. Part-ex it might give him £400, so that’s not much to play with. All he wants is something that will allow him to do a bit of pipe bending and soldering on occasion, but mostly it should be able to cope with the odd continental holiday.

Well, I didn’t expect to see this, but I found a 2007 one-owner Saab 9-3 D Vector Sport Estate. On sale at a dealer, it had 90,000 miles on the clock and came with an automatic gearbox. That ’box was the deal breaker, but what a stylish old bus to have –and it still looks surprisingly contemporary. Could have had it for £4000. Yes, that’s expensive, but the car was absolutely mint.

The Mazda 6 is a jolly good package, and a 2011 2.2D Sport estate came with a full service history documenting all of the 80,000 miles. Has nine stamps, a bunch of invoices and an MOT, which is a year long. Another stunner when it came to condition, too. Again, this was £4000 to buy. I would have stopped there, but there are just so many other contenders to consider.