James Ruppert: Get pumped for used German diesels

There’s now an expiry date on new cars into which we have to pump diesel or petrol. It was 2040, got brought forward to 2035 and now seems to be just 12 years away.

The good news, if there actually is any, is that at the moment used cars remain legal currency for infinity. That means we can and should go out and buy what we damn well please.

I still adore a diesel, and there are a lot of very interesting ones in circulation. Some are perfectly suited to their roles, such as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible. How does £7795 sound? What you will get is an E220 CDI BlueEfficiency SE Edition from 2011 – a dealer car with 98k miles that will do an easy 50mpg. It looked like a fairly mint, year’sMOT dealer car, but what a beauty at that price. There’s room for the family in the back, too.

If you want to take just that one special friend with you, then get the same engine in the SLK shape. I spied a 2012 example with 100k miles and an AMG Sport logo on it for just £7900. There was nothing wrong with it as far as I could tell, although maybe a solid roof might be better.