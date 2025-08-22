BACK TO ALL NEWS
I bought a 170k-mile diesel Alpina and immediately drove to Europe
I bought a 170k-mile diesel Alpina and immediately drove to Europe

The D3 is often overlooked for its punchier brethren but my careworn example proves it's still brilliant

Alex Wolstenholme
News
5 mins read
22 August 2025

My first car was an elderly Rover Mini. But with an offer too good to refuse and a few years' driving now under my belt, its successor has proven... quite different.

In my mind, and my mind only, an Alpina D3 Touring is a very sensible replacement: it is diesel, and therefore economical (I’m seeing 50mpg); it is practical (the dogs are enjoying slobbering on the Oxydbraun leather rear headrests); and it is (hopefully) depreciation-proof.

In other people’s minds – ie my father’s – it is not so sensible.

After all, it’s a 17-year-old BMW – don’t call it that in front of me – with 168,000 miles (quickly rising) and the dreaded ‘5+’ owners.

Plus, I’ve got the comfort of knowing that it has some rare and expensively unique parts on it that will surely be rather less than easy to source, should they need replacing.

A rational purchase? Maybe not, but then the alternatives on my shopping list were hardly Priuses. (Reader, they were all Alfa Romeos.)

I've ended up with a seriously cool manual Alpina wagon, from arguably the peak era of BMW, for not too much cash (£7500, if you must know) – and I couldn’t be happier.

Sure enough, I’ve got some big things planned for this car, and it’s inevitably got some big bills planned for me.

19 February 2025: Alpina goes Alpine

Alpina D3 in the snow

There’s nothing faster than a diesel for travelling long distances, and the D3 proved that last week.

Over an almost 1500-mile round trip to La Toussuire in the French Alps, it averaged 44mpg (with an average speed nudging 80mph). That meant that we only had to fill up twice, and we still got home with leftovers in the tank.

If you’re the kind to do long journeys in one hit, there’s no substitute for it, and it makes me wonder how much longer it would take in an electric car.

It’s obviously feasible: on the French autoroutes, you will see plenty of British Teslas off on their ski trips, but how much longer did it take them than it took me? And before they had their electric car, did they do the journey in one hit, or have they always ambled down?

Beyond the economy and prodigious high-speed cruising ability, the D3 impressed the other three passengers with its low road noise and crisp sound system. It’s hard to think of a car I’d rather do the trip in.

Read our review

Car review
1 alpina d3 touring 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Alpina D3 S

The first hybrid Alpina in history reprises one of the marque’s best-loved recipes

Read our review
We were lucky, though, to encounter little snow on the roads, even high in the mountains, because that might have uncovered the weakness of rear-wheel drive and 265-section tyres. I doubt even snow socks would have been able to help us out.

14 May 2025: Forget it being a diesel, this is still a thoroughbred

Alpina D3

Is my E90-generation D3 a proper Alpina?

They’re a bit like Porsche’s 996-generation 911s, in that there’s little love lost over them and they’re seen as being a bit uncool.

After all, in 1995 Alpina had stuck a 4.6-litre 333bhp V8 in an E36 3 Series, yet by 2007 they thought a 2.0-litre diesel was appropriate.

I admit that sounds like something of a letdown, and quite frankly it’s difficult to get excited by the engine, which in this case wasn’t as key to the package as an engine should be in an Alpina.

There is a reason for that, however. In the early 2000s, Alpina found itself in financial trouble, and it needed an affordable ‘volume’ seller to raise some revenue and help balance the books. Step in the D3.

It had a Garrett turbo, the injectors and intercooler from a 535d and a special suspension set-up to give that famous Alpina ride.

With 197bhp and more than 300lb ft it was enough to get from 0-62mph in 7.4sec, which wasn’t too bad almost 20 years ago.

In the end, Alpina produced just over 2000 D3s across eight years. That’s nothing for most manufacturers, but it was enough to keep the lights on in this case.

Carina Bovensiepen, the granddaughter of Alpina founder Burkard, agrees with me: “I’m also the proud owner of an E91 D3 with a manual gearbox – the last one for Alpina. Part of Alpina’s philosophy is long-distance touring, and fuel consumption is a large part of that, so it’s a complete lie that it is not a real Alpina. Plus, you can have a lot of fun with the car, and not just in the snow!”

6 August 2025: Big bills arrive – but I love it all the same

Alpina D3 and Mazda MX-5

Just as I was beginning to settle into life with the ’Pina, I’ve had to spend a load more dosh on it. I say ‘had to’, but I didn’t really: I just wanted to get the car the kit it deserves.

It’s had new dampers, springs, brake pads and discs (and two rear calipers) – all to the tune of around £3000.

Strictly speaking, every part on each corner didn’t need replacing, but there were multiple tired bits on each axle, and I’ve always been under the impression that it’s best to replace in sets. Plus, it should keep me satisfied for the next umpteen years.

Unfortunately, I had a bit of a mix-up with incorrect springs (any Alpina owner can probably tell you of similar mix-ups), but since then it has proved its worth.

In fact, it excelled on a recent road trip to Wales with a few Autocar colleagues when, against some of the best hot hatches ever made, it defied its supposed age and size disadvantage.

It had all of the bite (if not quite the agility) of the Ford Fiesta ST and greater touring credentials than the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk7.

It even proved more efficient while being hooned than a brand-new Skoda Fabia (admittedly not an all-time great hot hatch).

Is it perfect? No. It’s costing me a bit more to run so far than I had hoped, but it would be damn difficult to find a better all-rounder. In fact, I don’t think there is one.

Alex Wolstenholme

Alex Wolstenholme
Title: Editorial Assistant

Alex joined Haymarket, the publisher of Autocar, in 2023. A car fanatic, he loves to delve into the spec-sheet, especially when it concerns something obscure or quirky. He currently drives a 2007 Alpina D3 estate but is often seen in his mum's Ford Fiesta (much to her annoyance). 

In his current position, as an editorial assistant, Alex mainly assists in managing Autocar's presence on MSN, but also writes features for the magazine.

