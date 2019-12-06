Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 6 December

If you're searching for a classic prancing horse at a (relatively) knock-down price, the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta F1 could be for you
6 December 2019

Ferrari F355 Berlinetta F1, £71,750: It has been a tough year for certain classic exotics, including some Ferraris such as the F355 of 1995- 99. At one recent auction, three of the five F355s offered for sale failed to find buyers. The two that did were a 1997 Spider manual with 25,000 miles that made £72,000 and a 1996 Berlinetta manual with 16,000 miles and some sought-after options that fetched £92,000.

It’s hard to say why the remaining three failed to sell but the pair that did had been refurbished and were finished in bright colours. Both were also manuals and had low mileage.

So what future for this 1999-reg Berlinetta F1 that we found for £71,750? Being finished in Rosso Red with contrasting cream leather interior, it’s off to a great start. The mileage (30,000) is good, too. The private seller claims it has been maintained regardless of cost, recent work including a cambelt change by a Ferrari specialist. The service history book is full, he says, with all invoices available for viewing.

It’s all looking good so far, the only cloud on the horizon being its F1 automated manual gearbox. This version is rare but that’s because new it cost £6000 more than the manual.

Inspection-wise, we’d check there’s no oily smoke on start-up and the exhaust manifold, coolant hoses and radiators are sound. The gearbox pump can fail, as can suspension springs and handbrake cables, so we’d also peer at those. Corrosion can be an issue in the engine bay and the base of the buttresses.

Finally, after that hot summer, we’d check the dashboard covering isn’t tacky. When it comes to F355s, you can’t afford to take any chances.

Ford Mondeo 2.0 SCTi 240 Titanium X Sport Auto Estate, £6845: With 237bhp for 0-62mph in 7.5sec, the 2.0 SCTi 240 was the hottest Mk3 Mondeo. Add class-leading poise and a 1728-litre load capacity and this 2011 estate with 79,000 miles and full service history is hard to ignore.

Toyota Hilux 2.5 280 EX 4dr, £3949: With Defender prices through the roof, old 4x4 pick-ups such as the Hilux look appealing. This 2004 double-cab has done 135,000 miles but, given it’s rust-free, they can’t have been that hard. It’s just had new brakes fitted and the air-con works.

Nissan Patrol GR 3.0 Di S, £3750: Set against other heavy-duty Japanese 4x4s such as the Mitsubishi Shogun, Isuzu Trooper and Toyota Land Cruiser, the Patrol never really cut it: too crude and ugly. But heck was it tough and capable. This 2003 one with 126k miles brings it all back.

Mazda MX-6, £3995: Good though it was, Mazda’s 2.5-litre V6-powered coupé of 1992-98 never made itself heard above flashier rivals such as the Vauxhall Calibra, Ford Probe and Fiat Coupé. Occasionally, a survivor pops up such as this 1997 car with 66,000 miles.

Auction watch

Toyota MR2: Toyota’s mid-engined two-seater was like a bolt from the blue when it first arrived in 1984. Buyers fell for its mix of compact sporty looks, light weight (it was still very strong, though), kart-like handling and revvy 127bhp 1.6-litre motor with fuel injection and variable intakes. A short-throw five-speed manual gearbox was fitted as standard. Also standard was the way ‘Toyota’ was reflected on the rear window. Very cool.

Production of the Mk1 ended in 1989 but a very tidy one registered as late as 1990 made £3640 at auction recently. Elsewhere, one dealer is advertising a “near-perfect” 1988 automatic with 49,000 miles for £6985.

Future classic

Lotus Evora S, £34,990: Lotus’s mid-engined 2+2 was criticised for being a touch pricey at launch. Interior quality got the wagging finger, too. However, a blast down a favourite road is usually enough to dispel these concerns. The Toyota-sourced 3.6-litre V6 performs well, the car handles precisely and the ride quality is second to none. The supercharged S version (it produces 345bhp for 0-62mph in 4.6sec) with Sport pack and Sport gearbox launched in 2010 is our pick for future classic potential. We found a 2012-reg with 31,000 miles for £34,990.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me a car for £6000 to take me and my skiing mates to the Alps.

Audi S4 Avant, £5000

Porsche Cayenne V6 S, £5995

Max Adams: Skiing, I believe, is all about that delicate balance of speed and control, which is why the Audi S4 Avant is the perfect choice. Big V8 power allied to the excellent traction of quattro four-wheel drive, a roof rack for those blades and a big boot for luggage. What have you gone for?

Mark Pearson: Max, can you believe £6k buys you this wonderful Porsche? My God, John’s friends will love this car. Its opulent interior is leather-lined and there’s that commanding view, the better to enjoy the stunning scenery. There’s plenty of room for skis and luggage, too, and more than enough performance to eat up the miles between Calais and Chamonix. My Cayenne’s immaculate in black and has a low mileage.

MA: No mention of full service history – vital on a highly complex VW… oh, sorry, Porsche. What’s more, your base-spec V6 can barely crack 0-62mph in 10sec. Mine will leave yours standing at the Chunnel terminal because the S4 does it in 5.8sec.

MP: In mine, they will arrive relaxed and ready for a cooling glass of après ski. In yours, they will arrive – if they do arrive at all in that old crate – with a headache and a broken spine.

MA: Heartache, more like, since they’ll be separated from that glorious-sounding V8.

Verdict: For my 'porsch' friends, only a Porsche will do.

