Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 6 December

Ferrari F355 Berlinetta F1, £71,750: It has been a tough year for certain classic exotics, including some Ferraris such as the F355 of 1995- 99. At one recent auction, three of the five F355s offered for sale failed to find buyers. The two that did were a 1997 Spider manual with 25,000 miles that made £72,000 and a 1996 Berlinetta manual with 16,000 miles and some sought-after options that fetched £92,000.

It’s hard to say why the remaining three failed to sell but the pair that did had been refurbished and were finished in bright colours. Both were also manuals and had low mileage.

So what future for this 1999-reg Berlinetta F1 that we found for £71,750? Being finished in Rosso Red with contrasting cream leather interior, it’s off to a great start. The mileage (30,000) is good, too. The private seller claims it has been maintained regardless of cost, recent work including a cambelt change by a Ferrari specialist. The service history book is full, he says, with all invoices available for viewing.