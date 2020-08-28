BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Buy them before we do: Second-hand picks for 28 August
UP NEXT
2021 Mercedes-Benz SL: official images show next-gen roadster

Buy them before we do: Second-hand picks for 28 August

The Dodge Ram 1500 bucks the stereotype of the unsophisticated pick-up and can be yours for less than £35k
Autocar
News
5 mins read
28 August 2020

Until very recently, the most luxurious new pick-up truck you could buy in the UK came from Mercedes-Benz. You still can get yourself a dealer-stock 20-plate example in poshest X350d form for around £40,000. But why settle for a European interpretation of an American staple when you can have the real deal in the form of a Dodge Ram 1500 with a twist for less?

If you’re thinking that US pick-ups are among the least sophisticated modes of transport on earth, that isn’t the case with the Ram 1500. For starters, it has coil springs all around so you need not carry half a tonne of gravel with you at all times to get a decent ride. Then there’s an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that also sees service (with different tuning) in the current Range Rover and is even used by Rolls-Royce.

What about fuel economy? Yes, this pick-up does use an enormous petrol V8 of 5.7 litres. But it has cylinder deactivation to cut consumption, so mid-20s to the gallon is possible. And that twist we mentioned? This example has an LPG system fitted, so can run on that fuel or petrol. With LPG being cheaper than diesel, daily running costs should be broadly similar to those of the V6 diesel X-Class. Plus, the Ram can tow 1000kg more than the Mercedes.

When buying a vehicle fitted with LPG, inspect the V5C document because the DVLA should have been informed that it’s now a dual-fuel vehicle and modified the ‘Type of fuel’ field. That way, you’ll get your alternative fuel discount. Also, make sure it comes with a certificate from a registered LPG installer because you may need to show your insurer a copy of it to get cover for the vehicle.

There isn’t a statutory inspection regime for LPG systems, but you could get it checked by a registered fitter to ensure the system functions correctly and that it complies with the Road Vehicle (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...
  • Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 first drive review - hero front
    27 August 2020
    First Drive
    Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 review
    Brilliant new Golf GTI is followed by a plug-in hybrid with the same power...
Back to top

Range Rover 3.9 V8, £8950: Condition is all when buying an old Rangie and the signs are good with this 170k-miler. The headlining isn’t sagging, there’s no air suspension to worry about and its rear arches aren’t rusty. Even the air conditioning works, so you can feel as cool as you’ll look.

Smart Fortwo, £3200: You’d have to have been a miser to stick an LPG kit on a fuel-sipping Smart, but the first owner of this 36k-mile one did, so you can benefit from piffling running costs such as £20 VED per year and the extended range of two fuel tanks.

Audi S3, £3600: An S3 on LPG? Hmm. One of the downsides of running on gas is a drop in power, so you might as well start with a 210bhp model. This near-140k-mile car has a full service history, including a recent visit that replaced the cambelt and water pump.

Advertisement
Back to top

Land Rover Defender 50th Anniversary, £32,995: Possibly the most civilised Defender bar the latest, this 50th Anniversary edition comes with the enlarged 4.0-litre Rover V8, an auto gearbox and factory-fitted air-con. Only a few hundred were sold here, making this 72k-mile Defender rather rare.

What we almost bought this week

Vauxhall Calibra V6: It’s good to see that at least one Calibra V6 hasn’t lost its engine to another Vauxhall in some dodgy DIY swap. Sadly, this example has a four-speed automatic gearbox rather than a manual, but it’s a tidy two-owner car and still a nice thing to behold, particularly its oh-so-’90s LCD trip computer. The seller is asking £3950 for it.

Auction watch

Opel GT: This rather cute 1969 Opel GT is a curious mix of humble Kadet mechanicals, US-inspired styling and French manufacturing. It was a far sleeker-looking machine than the MGB GT, which had been around since 1965, and featured such novelties as a transverse leaf spring in the rear suspension, just like the Corvette that influenced the front-end design and tail-lights. The pop-up headlights are purely mechanical in operation via a lever inside. It’s not the mechanism you need to worry about, more the wiring behind it since it can be a fire hazard, but hopefully this was checked as part of the £6000 rolling restoration this Signal Blue car has been subjected to. It was imported to the UK in 2019 and its new owner paid £12,650 for it at auction.

Advertisement
Back to top

Future classic

Citroen C2 VTS, £1995: Many bemoaned that the 100kg-heavier Citroën C2 VTS had gone a bit soft compared with its Saxo predecessor. But it was always going to be that way if it was to perform better in a crash than the Saxo, which it certainly needed to. Today, provided that you find a cared-for C2 and fit the modern equivalent of the Michelin Exalto 2 tyres it came with, you’ll have a 125bhp mini hot hatch for buttons.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me a cheap luxury car for £1000.

Mercedes-Benz S430, £995

Advertisement
Back to top

Audi A8, £950

Mark Pearson: There is no better all-round luxury car in the world than the Merc S-Class, we all know that – the car that’s led the way in technology and innovation and ferried more rock stars and dignitaries to premieres than any other vehicle. Mine is a perfectly usable petrol-engined limo with a low mileage for a 2000 model and a cheeky turn of speed. Lovely. What have you got, Max? Is it an Audi 80?

Max Adams: Dictators have also been ferried around in S-Classes, let’s not forget. And as for low mileage, neither of us can claim victory there – especially not yours, with 140k miles. My understated first-generation A8 was revolutionary since it was made of lightweight aluminium, which also has the benefit of not rotting. Unlike yours, which has frilly rear arches and a history of needing welding on past MOTs.

MP: Details, details. My Merc cuts it at any function, whereas your five-years-older Audi 100 – sorry, A4 or whatever it is – is just an… Audi, isn’t it?

MA: The A8 was the star of the best car chase movie, Ronin, I think you’ll find. In the same shade of green, too.

MP: The only shade of green I can see here, Max, is the tinge of jealousy on your upturned apple cheeks. It’s a clear victory for the three-pointed star. James?

Verdict: I’ll take the plus-sized A4, please.

READ MORE

Dodge unleashes new 204mph Charger SRT Hellcat saloon 

The rise and fall of the Dodge Viper

Guts and glory: Ram pickup trucks through the decades

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

Citytiger

28 August 2020

a massive V8 petrol engined pick up with its steeering wheel on the wrong side, and an interior made from recycled lego is a great buy.. 

jason_recliner

28 August 2020
Citytiger wrote:

a massive V8 petrol engined pick up with its steeering wheel on the wrong side, and an interior made from recycled lego is a great buy.. 

Yep, the RAMs are awesome.  Soon to be available with the hellcat V8 - yes please!  They sell them as fast as they can build them.  

Just Saying

28 August 2020
There would be something very satisfying buying an A8 and going to town on making it look as good as possible.
Followed by parking your £950 A8 next to the 125K M8 with the hope of brushing past the M8 owner and saying, "Morning! Lovely day isn't it?"
LOL

si73

28 August 2020
Just Saying wrote:

There would be something very satisfying buying an A8 and going to town on making it look as good as possible.
Followed by parking your £950 A8 next to the 125K M8 with the hope of brushing past the M8 owner and saying, "Morning! Lovely day isn't it?"
LOL

That's just mean ;-)

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...
  • Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 first drive review - hero front
    27 August 2020
    First Drive
    Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 review
    Brilliant new Golf GTI is followed by a plug-in hybrid with the same power...