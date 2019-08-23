Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 23 August

At the last count Volkswagen had five SUVs in its ranks but, if you ignore its R and GTI models, no traditional sports cars. Rewind to 1989 and the company had no SUVs but two sports cars: the Scirocco and Corrado.

Volkswagen Corrado, £6000: Today the Corrado, which was dropped in 1995, three years after the Scirocco, is the more sought-after, but either in good nick is worth having.

The 2.9 VR6 is the most plentiful Corrado, and prices begin at £3000 for a high-miler. The potent 1.8 G60 is rare, partly because its supercharger had a tendency to self-destruct. The 1.8 16v and 2.0 16v versions were the bread and butter but again, few remain. That said, we found a 1990 1.8 16v with 82,000 miles and full service history for £6440.

The remaining model is the 2.0 8v. Like most eight-valve engines of the time, its power was more immediate than the peakier 16-valve’s. To our delight we stumbled across a one-owner, 1996 2.0 8v with 54,000 miles and full service history (22 service stamps in the book) for £6000.