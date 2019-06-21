Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 21 June

You can say what you like – dozy recirculating ball steering, awkward looks – but a Chrysler Crossfire will always be an intriguing old thing. But why would anyone have chosen to buy one over its close relative, Mercedes-Benz’s Mk1 SLK R170, back when it was launched in 2003?
Chrysler Crossfire, £5999: Possibly because as the Chrysler came on stream, that version of the SLK was being replaced by the more expensive Mk2, with its longer-lasting galvanised body.
The Crossfire convertible was prettier than the coupé and looks best in red. We found just such a car, a 2006-reg manual with 82,000 miles and eight stamps in the service book. It has a black and cream leather interior with smart alloy facings on the dashboard and centre console.
This regular Crossfire is powered by a 3.2-litre V6 that makes 215bhp and helps the car from 0-62mph in 6.4sec. The sportier SRT-6 auto, with the same basic engine but supercharged and tweaked by AMG, gets 330bhp for the same sprint in a frankly unbelievable 4.8sec. This version is rare, although we did happen across a tidy 2006 example with 37,000 miles for £10,500.
Join the debate
Leslie Brook
.
“Velcro? What a rip-off!”
josef304
Nice information, valuable
Nice information, valuable and excellent design, as share good 7.49 godaddy domain renewals coupon stuff with good ideas and concepts, lots of great information and inspiration, both of which I need gratitude such helpful information here.
xxxx
Mazda ;- my bonkers choice
All the secondhand sleeper car you'll ever need.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
pa1nkiller
Mazda 6
How many of these had the issue whereby the alarm went off if a strong gust of wind hit the car or a large vehicle drove past it?
Also, didn't the Rav4 just get a poor Thatcham Security Rating with regards to keyless theft?
Add your comment