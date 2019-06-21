Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 21 June

You can say what you like – dozy recirculating ball steering, awkward looks – but a Chrysler Crossfire will always be an intriguing old thing. But why would anyone have chosen to buy one over its close relative, Mercedes-Benz’s Mk1 SLK R170, back when it was launched in 2003?

Chrysler Crossfire, £5999: Possibly because as the Chrysler came on stream, that version of the SLK was being replaced by the more expensive Mk2, with its longer-lasting galvanised body.

The Crossfire convertible was prettier than the coupé and looks best in red. We found just such a car, a 2006-reg manual with 82,000 miles and eight stamps in the service book. It has a black and cream leather interior with smart alloy facings on the dashboard and centre console.

This regular Crossfire is powered by a 3.2-litre V6 that makes 215bhp and helps the car from 0-62mph in 6.4sec. The sportier SRT-6 auto, with the same basic engine but supercharged and tweaked by AMG, gets 330bhp for the same sprint in a frankly unbelievable 4.8sec. This version is rare, although we did happen across a tidy 2006 example with 37,000 miles for £10,500.