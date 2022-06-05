The best 10 used off-roaders for 2022

SUVs get a bit of a bad rap these days, given that every other new car revealed seems to be a heavy high-rider with only one driven axle. But go back a few years and it’s easy to find a variety of properly capable 4x4s that can accommodate a crowd and tackle the most punishing tracks in the country.

Land Rover Discovery, 2004-2009

£2500-£20,000: One of the best-looking cars in the world, by your author’s reckoning. The Geoff Upex-designed Discovery 3 still looks the part today because it was designed entirely for its purpose as an adventure vehicle. It’s also beautifully relaxing to drive and on its way to being a great classic. Not always costless to run, but wonderful when on form.

One we found: 2009 Land Rover Discovery 2.7 TDV6 SE, 55k miles, £13,975

Suzuki SJ, 1981-2005

£3000-£10,000: The Suzuki SJ 410/413/Samurai is a Jimny by another name, and it’s becoming hard to find today, but it’s well worth the effort. They’re small, light and low geared, and thus will probably go as far off road as any other car you can think of – particularly if modified, like a lot of UK cars have been, and which you’ll most likely spot caked in mud and grime at the end of a weekend. They’re mechanically simple and very durable, too, but knowing how to weld could be an ownership advantage.