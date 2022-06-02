The 10 best used import cars for 2022

Some of us like to own something a bit different, a car that you’re unlikely to see another copy of coming the other way. One way of achieving this is to buy a car not officially sold here, importing it from right-hand-drive Japan perhaps, or the sunnier parts of the US, where rust doesn’t bite. But get familiar with the UK aftermarket support network first.

Chrysler Sebring, 1996-2000

£1800-£3000: For a rock-bottom-price import that’s not entirely without appeal, consider that US tourists’ rental special, the Chrysler Sebring. True, it is of limited dynamic merit, but with a V6 engine and the sun on your shoulders, you might manage to care less.

One we found: 2000 Chrysler Sebring 2.7, 101k miles, £1895

Nissan Pao, 1988-1991

£3200-£7000: One of the lesser-known Nissan Pike cars, the Pao is a play on Japanese and European utility cars of the 1950s and 1960s but with modern equipment. Like the more famous Nissan Figaro, it’s based on the K10-gen Nissan Micra. Most are automatics, a few are five-speed manuals and some have electric fabric sunroofs.