Used buying guide: Ford Escort XR3i

The used car scrappage allowance of 2009 has a lot to answer for, not least the absence of XR3is on our roads. Back in 1994, there were around 95,000 of them, but today there are only about 450, with another 1500 off the road being restored or tucked away as investments. And an XR3i is a good investment, in the same league as contemporaries such as the Peugeot 205 GTi and Volkswagen Golf GTI.
That said, how good an investment depends on how much has been spent bringing one up to scratch. We found a 1989-reg concours-winning XR3i with 56,000 miles on the clock advertised for £24,995. The trouble is that £75,000 has been spent getting it to this standard.
Investment potential or not, the XR3i is an appealing car – attractively styled, well equipped for its day and, thanks to a low kerb weight, reasonably responsive. Also, more than its Peugeot and Volkswagen rivals, it has the common touch – a hot hatch for everyman (and woman). Bang in that Dire Straits cassette, spin the fluffy dice and rewind the years.
There were three generations: Mk3 (1982-1986), Mk4 (1986-1990) and Mk5 (1992-1995). Although a good seller at the time, Mk3 XR3is are extremely rare today, having been claimed by rust, accidents and that allowance. Mk5s are rare, too, but rather because they weren’t very popular. Although there was a more powerful 130bhp variant, performance failed to impress against the opposition, which included Ford’s own 150bhp Escort RS2000. We’re interested in the Mk4 here because more of the cars have survived and because they’re well supported by specialists. It was propelled by a 105bhp 1.6-litre CVH engine. The Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection system was mechanical, but with the arrival of the so-called 90-spec XR3i, Ford replaced it with an electronic system that squeezed power to 108bhp.
Be warned: this new system had problems with the idle control stop valve that caused poor running and hot starting issues. The earlier K-Jetronic system is much more reliable, although one or two parts are hard to source.
At some point in the early 1980s my company owned Sierra was T-boned, on release from hospital I was presented with an XR3i while my well bent Sierra was repaired. For the next week I was to have a ball, the M25 was just being built and a few section in Kent & surrey were open these did not connect with much in particular and were deserted so much fun was had each evening on my return home although one had to be careful near gaps in the central reservation some folks might be doing U-turns on one evening as I passed under a bridge I spotted a police car up to it's axles in the freshly dug verge no doubt practicing hiding behind the bridge in order to catch the unwary. I didnt stop to offer assistance after all it's illegal to stop on the motorway isn't it, instead I had a good laugh at the pair of them with mud up to their knees trying to push it out. After a week the Sierra had been repaired with a completely new body shell etc why? I was informed the XR3i had to be returned on returning the car to the hire company they were very grateful of 6 cars delivered the week before mine was the only one returned serviceable.