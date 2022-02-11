BACK TO ALL NEWS
Buy them before we do: used picks for 11 February
Buy them before we do: used picks for 11 February

The BMW M760Li xDrive leads our used selection this week
News
3 mins read
11 February 2022

We’ve driven a number of ludicrous limousines over the years, but few have earned the adjectives “epic” and “infallible”. One that has is the most extreme version of BMW’s 7 Series: the M760Li xDrive

BMW 760Li xDrive, £54,200

Munich’s answer to the Audi S8 and Mercedes-AMG S65, the M760Li was the fastest BMW at the time of its launch in 2017, thanks to a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre petrol V12 with 602bhp and 590lb ft. It had a supercar-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.7sec and a 189mph top speed (when fitted with the M Driver’s Pack).

As standard, the M760Li was equipped with four-wheel steering, an active exhaust, active anti-roll bars, M-tuned air springs, BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system and M brakes.

The other major difference from standard 7 Series variants was an M aerodynamic styling package that included reshaped bumpers, a matt grey grille, 20in wheels and ‘V12’ badges emblazoned everywhere.

Being a 7 Series, the M760Li was also geared towards comfort. Adaptive suspension meant drivers could choose from six driving modes that gave varying degrees of firmness, while nice-to-haves included parking sensors, a rear-view camera, four-zone climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a wi-fi hotspot, a panoramic sunroof, heated seats all round and Climate Comfort laminated glass. 

The M760Li commanded a starting price of £132,310 in 2017, but prices on the used market have since dropped by more than half. 

If you can live with the fuel costs (expect an economy figure of around 22mpg), look out for cars fitted with expensive optional extras. Most M760Li customers wouldn’t be afraid to spend on Alcantara headlining, massaging seats, remote parking, rear-seat entertainment or the V12 Excellence Pack, which added additional chrome styling. 

Read our review

Car review
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

New-generation luxury saloon is a technological tour de force, but competing luxury saloons like the Mercedes S-Class and Tesla Model S have set a high bar

Read our review
We found an M760Li up for £54,200 with only 31,000 miles on the clock, and it came with a 12-month warranty, pre-sale inspection and full service history to sweeten the deal.

Verdict: Take it

Ford Edge, £19,450

The Ford Edge offered something to drivers who wanted a large SUV but couldn’t (or didn’t want to) pay premium prices. The car’s comfortable ride and decent equipment levels were offset by its plain economy interior, the lack of a seven-seat option and none of the driving dynamics that Ford cars are usually revered for.

Verdict: Leave it

Hyundai Coupe, £3000

The Hyundai Coupé is an ideal choice for drivers who want sports car looks yet also low costs, usable power and reliability. This second-generation example from 2005 is driven by the 165bhp 2.6-litre V6 engine, meaning a 0-62mph time of 8.3sec. It appeals thanks to just 62,000 driven miles, a recently fitted new clutch, a full service history and a fresh MOT.

Verdict: Take it

Mazda RX-8

The RX-8 is an attractive car with Mazda’s unique Wankel engine technology. This 2004 example is enticing at £999, but the seller says it suffers from an occasional loss of power. Engine rebuilds can cost around £2000, according to specialist The Performance Shop, and you can buy a good RX-8 for cheaper than that repair bill. 

Verdict: Leave it

