Buy them before we do: used picks for 11 February

We’ve driven a number of ludicrous limousines over the years, but few have earned the adjectives “epic” and “infallible”. One that has is the most extreme version of BMW’s 7 Series: the M760Li xDrive.

BMW 760Li xDrive, £54,200

Munich’s answer to the Audi S8 and Mercedes-AMG S65, the M760Li was the fastest BMW at the time of its launch in 2017, thanks to a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre petrol V12 with 602bhp and 590lb ft. It had a supercar-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.7sec and a 189mph top speed (when fitted with the M Driver’s Pack).

As standard, the M760Li was equipped with four-wheel steering, an active exhaust, active anti-roll bars, M-tuned air springs, BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system and M brakes.

The other major difference from standard 7 Series variants was an M aerodynamic styling package that included reshaped bumpers, a matt grey grille, 20in wheels and ‘V12’ badges emblazoned everywhere.

Being a 7 Series, the M760Li was also geared towards comfort. Adaptive suspension meant drivers could choose from six driving modes that gave varying degrees of firmness, while nice-to-haves included parking sensors, a rear-view camera, four-zone climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a wi-fi hotspot, a panoramic sunroof, heated seats all round and Climate Comfort laminated glass.

The M760Li commanded a starting price of £132,310 in 2017, but prices on the used market have since dropped by more than half.

If you can live with the fuel costs (expect an economy figure of around 22mpg), look out for cars fitted with expensive optional extras. Most M760Li customers wouldn’t be afraid to spend on Alcantara headlining, massaging seats, remote parking, rear-seat entertainment or the V12 Excellence Pack, which added additional chrome styling.