Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 20 August

Family chariot, supercar slayer and removal van: the RS6 Avant is an outstandingly complete car. However, its thuggish looks shout ‘Audi driver!’. If that bothers you and you can accept a slight practicality compromise, there’s always the sleeker and more understated RS7 Sportback.

It sits on the same platform as the RS6 and runs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8, which produces 553bhp or, in the Performance version, 597bhp.

When new, the RS7 cost around £8000 more than the RS6; but on the used market today, prices are about the same. This is despite there being many more RS6s to choose from.

Like for like, Performance versions of the RS7 are around £3000 more expensive than regular models. Our featured RS7 was registered in 2014 and has since covered 53,000 miles. It has a full service history, although we suspect that not all of the stamps bear the famous four rings.

If we’re right, there’s always the private-sale RS6 we found of the same age and with the same mileage but with a full main-dealer service history, up for £32,995. The saving would easily buy a good mechanical warranty, and that’s before you start haggling. In any case, it’s worth meeting the last owner to gauge how it’s been driven and maintained.

As standard, the RS7 wanted for little (20in alloys and RS Super Sport front seats are standard), but Audi knows how to press its customers’ buttons, and many shook the options tree until it fell over. Thus most RS7s are full of extras like Bose surround sound, carbonfibre detailing inside and out and a raucous sports exhaust.

