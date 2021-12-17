Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 17 December

Grand tourers. The south of France, Italian lakes, transcontinental road trips… Plenty of romantic notions are conjured up by those two letters and heaps of car makers have been keen to take advantage of the feel-good factor that ‘GT’ evokes.

McLaren 570GT, £99,850: McLaren isn’t a company you’d automatically associate with the genre, but it hoped the 570GT, launched in 2016 (and not to be confused with the later McLaren GT), would start to change that. The 570GT adds extra everyday usability to McLaren’s sporting repertoire with its softer suspension, a useful side-hinged glass ‘tailgate’ and extra sound insulation. Luggage capacity is 370 litres: 150 litres in the nose and 220 above the engine. When new, the Pirelli Corsa tyres on the standard 570S were replaced with quieter P Zeros, adding to the ride comfort.

Drive one and you’ll soon realise the 570GT is still very much a McLaren. It’s equipped with the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the S, producing 562bhp and 443lb ft. It reaches 62mph in 3.4sec, 100mph in 6.6sec and a top speed of 204mph. A dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox offers both auto and paddle shifts.

Standard kit includes cruise control, heated seats, parking sensors and sat-nav. For a more sporting bias, look out for cars with the optional Sport Pack, which added the sharper steering and damper actuators from the 570S, as well as Corsa tyres.

We found a 570GT with a full service history and 12,000 miles for £99,850. It comes with the optional GT upgrade pack, too, including a rear-view camera, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and a panoramic glass roof.