BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen T-Cross
UP NEXT
Audi Skysphere concept is shape-shifting, self-driving roadster

Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen T-Cross

Why buy a new Volkswagen T-Cross when you can save thousands with a used one?
News
3 mins read
12 August 2021

Your eyes, by which you go astray, it warns in the Bible. You see, the thing about small and chunky SUVs is that while some of them look good enough to eat, not all of them are much cop when it comes to the driving experience. The T-Cross, however, is not only a rugged and handsome devil but it’s also sufficiently capable on the road to win the hearts of even the most hardened of car enthusiasts.

For starters, engine options are sensible but more than sufficient. The T-Cross has a 1.0-litre petrol engine in 94bhp and 114bhp flavours, along with a 148bhp 1.5 that’s available with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox only. There’s also a 94bhp 1.6-litre diesel option.

There are five trim levels, starting with S, which has 16in alloy wheels, air-con and an 8.0in infotainment system with a DAB radio. SE is better equipped, with 17in wheels, a variable-height boot floor, adaptive cruise control, auto lights and wipers, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Click here to buy your next used car from Autocar

Alterations in 2020 brought in the United trim, which is based on the SE. It actually has smaller, 16in alloys but adds front and rear parking sensors. SEL has these, too, plus LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and sat-nav. For sportier looks both inside and out, choose an R-Line. This model also gets 18in wheels and a 10.3in digital instrument cluster.

To drive, the T-Cross is a paragon of ease. The steering is light at low speeds yet weights up as the pace rises. Grip levels are high and it will hang on well in the bends. It’s refined and rides well, too. In fact, it’s nearly as polished as the Polo on which it’s based so, if not outright rip-snorting fun, it is at least a genuinely pleasant thing to punt around.

Even taller people will find plenty of room in the front of a T-Cross. Large door pockets can be found all around that will take a litre bottle, plus from SE spec upwards there are multiple USB charging sockets front and rear. The only major downside is that interior quality appears to have taken a nosedive because there isn’t a soft-touch plastic in sight, unlike in the less expensive Polo. Also, unless you find a T-Cross with a Design Pack fitted, the dashboard has no coloured highlights at all and looks very drab as a result.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen T-Cross 2019 review - hero front

Volkswagen T-Cross

VW's new compact crossover retains its classy, substantial feel on UK roads, even in mid-range, lower-powered form

Read our review
Back to top

Much like one of its major rivals, the Renault Captur, the T-Cross has a rear bench seat that can be slid forwards or backwards to either increase leg room or boot capacity. With the bench slid all the way back, there’s more than enough space for a 6ft adult, and with it slid forwards, there’s a decently capacious boot.

Need to know

Used prices start at around £15,500. You’ll need £17,000- £19,000 for a 2020 model, and £18,000-£24,000 for a 2021 car.

If you’re looking at fuel economy, there isn’t much difference between the two 1.0-litre petrol engines: the 94bhp version has a combined WLTP figure of 47.9mpg and the 114bhp one 46.3mpg. The more powerful 1.5 achieves 44.1mpg. The economy champion is the 1.6 diesel, with 54.3mpg.

The curtain airbags that are used to protect the head in a side impact might not fully deploy in T-Crosses made between May and June 2019. Find out from a VW dealer if your car is affected by this because it will need to have the relevant airbags replaced.

Our pick

1.0 TSI 115

Most will find that the 94bhp 1.0-litre is a sprightly thing, but if you frequently drive on the motorway, the 114bhp version might be a better choice since it has a six-speed manual to keep the engine revs down at higher speeds.

Advertisement
Back to top

Wild card

1.5 TSI 150 R-Line

The punchy and efficient 1.5-litre engine is enough to push the T-Cross around at very tidy speeds, plus R-Line adds a sporty flavour and larger 18in alloys please the eye.

Ones we found

2018 T-Cross 1.0 TSI 95 SE, 32,000 miles, £15,500

2019 T-Cross 1.0 TSI 115 SEL, 10,000 miles, £17,150

2021 T-Cross 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line, 2000 miles, £22,000

READ MORE

Volkswagen T-Cross review

Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen Touareg

James Ruppert: New car prices have doubled in a decade - so buy used

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi S 5dr
2019
£16,000
8,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,180
5,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,299
21,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,700
16,353miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,799
14,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,899
8,588miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2019
£16,985
12,065miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2019
£16,990
10,747miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£16,999
7,406miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives